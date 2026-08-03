A week of firsts defines opening week in BBnaija season 11

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | August 2, 2026

Key Points

Big Brother introduced the new “Gambit” twist, guaranteeing two housemates a place in the finale but excluding them from the ₦160 million grand prize

Chimsom Chuka became the season’s first Head of House and Arena Games winner, while Team Nature claimed the first Wager victory

The opening week also featured the season’s first kiss, first birthday celebration and early house tensions

Main Story

The first week of Big Brother Naija Season 11 delivered several milestone moments, from the introduction of a new game-changing twist to the emergence of the season’s first Head of House, first Wager winners and the first romantic spark inside Biggie’s house.

The season began with 24 housemates entering the house under the “Show Ya Sef” theme, while Biggie assigned the week’s task, “Allow Me to Introduce Myself,” encouraging contestants to reveal their personalities before strategic gameplay began.

One of the biggest developments came on Day One with the unveiling of The Gambit, a new gameplay twist that guarantees one male and one female housemate immunity until the grand finale but disqualifies them from competing for the ₦160 million cash prize. Housemates learned about the twist immediately after the season’s first nomination process.

Chimsom Chuka emerged as the first Head of House after winning the men’s challenge, while Abi secured victory in the women’s category to become Deputy Head of House. However, in a departure from previous seasons, Chimsom Chuka did not automatically gain access to the Head of House lounge. Instead, fellow housemate Tram was randomly selected to choose who would enjoy the privilege and picked Sheba.

The Head of House later strengthened his position by winning the first Friday Arena Games, becoming the season’s first double winner, with Sultex finishing as runner-up.

Elsewhere, Martins celebrated the first birthday inside the house with a party organised by fellow contestants, while Team Nature defeated Team Nurture to secure the season’s first Wager win following presentations and debates in the Arena.

The week also witnessed the season’s first romantic moment after Goddessa and Araga shared a kiss. However, later conversations between the pair suggested uncertainty over whether their relationship would develop further.

House tensions also surfaced early after a disagreement between Abi and Neche over preparations for the Wager task, while Chimsom Chuka’s leadership style generated mixed reactions among some housemates.

“Allow Me to Introduce Myself was designed to help housemates reveal who they are before the competition fully unfolds,” Big Brother said while introducing the week’s theme.

What’s Being Said

Big Brother described the opening week’s task as an opportunity for contestants to reveal their authentic personalities before alliances and gameplay take centre stage.

Housemate Martins, after celebrating his birthday inside the house, described the occasion as “one of the best birthdays I’ve ever had.”

What’s Next