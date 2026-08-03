Aikou, flora emerge as BBnaija season 11’s first gambit housemates

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | August 2, 2026

Key Points

Aikou and Flora were unveiled as the first Gambit housemates, securing automatic places in the finale but forfeiting eligibility for the ₦160 million prize

Host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu criticised contestants for failing to deliver enough entertainment during the opening week

Big Brother also announced the introduction of the Most Influential Player of the Week award

Main Story

The first live show of Big Brother Naija Season 11 ended without an eviction as host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced Aikou and Flora as the season’s first Gambit housemates.

The pair, selected through a public vote, will remain in the competition until the finale but will not be eligible to win the ₦160 million grand prize under the newly introduced gameplay twist.

Although housemates packed their belongings in anticipation of possible evictions, Sunday night’s live show focused instead on reviewing their performances during the opening week.

Ebuka challenged contestants over what he described as their lack of energy and entertainment value, criticising their performances during the Head of House challenge, Wager preparations and Thursday’s pool party.

“Too many of you are waiting for things to happen, and not enough of you are making things happen,” Ebuka Obi-Uchendu told the housemates.

He also questioned several contestants individually about their performances, including Deputy Head of House Abi, whom he challenged over her limited impact despite occupying a leadership position.

During another interaction, Martins defended earlier comments describing some contestants as “kids,” naming Tram, Bluetophia and Temi as examples. Aikou was also asked to identify a contestant he believed was not being authentic, to which he responded by naming Flora.

The show concluded with the announcement that the Most Influential Player of the Week (MIPOW) voting process will begin next Saturday, alongside updates on the betPAWA weekly competition.

What’s Being Said

“This is a show, and ultimately I and the fans expect to be entertained,” Ebuka Obi-Uchendu told the housemates during the live broadcast.

When asked whether he had fulfilled the promises he made before entering the house, Keivo replied, “Yes, I am. I’m being myself and unique.”

What’s Next

Aikou and Flora will continue in the competition under the Gambit twist until the finale.

Housemates will begin competing for the Most Influential Player of the Week (MIPOW) recognition from next Saturday.

Normal nominations and live eviction proceedings are expected to continue in subsequent weeks.

The Bottom Line: The introduction of the Gambit twist has reshaped the dynamics of Big Brother Naija Season 11 from the outset, while Ebuka’s criticism signals that viewers and organisers expect contestants to become more proactive as the competition progresses.