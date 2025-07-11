Lagos, China Partner On Low-Carbon Drive To Cut Emissions

The Lagos State Government has announced its readiness to partner with China on the Lekki Low-Carbon Demonstration Zone Project under the China-Nigeria Low-Carbon Demonstration Initiative (Nextier) to tackle carbon emissions in the state.

In a statement on Thursday, the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, shared this during a strategic meeting with the Nextier team at the ministry’s office in Alausa, Ikeja.

Wahab noted that the partnership aligns with Lagos State’s climate goals and policy frameworks, adding that the initiative would support the state’s ongoing efforts to drive climate-positive growth. He highlighted existing initiatives, including the Lagos Climate Adaptation Resilience Action Plan launched during the 2023 Lagos International Climate Change Summit, which aims to lower the state’s climate risk index, reduce air pollution, and decrease airborne diseases to improve public health.

He further noted the project’s potential to expand access to clean energy, generate employment, and strengthen Nigeria’s competitiveness in the global market.

Director of the National Council on Climate Change, Michael Ivenso, explained that the visit of the Chinese delegation was to strengthen China-Nigeria cooperation and encourage private sector involvement in the project, leveraging Lagos’ enabling environment for investments.

Wahab assured the partners that the ministry would provide the required data, manpower, and funding to support the project’s successful implementation.