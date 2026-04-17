Federal Government hands over 132 housing units to Kwara

Keypoints

The Federal Government has officially transferred 132 housing units at the Ogbondoroko Estate in Ilorin to the Kwara State Government.

has officially transferred at the Ogbondoroko Estate in Ilorin to the Kwara State Government. Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq received the keys and documents, confirming the state has fully acquired the estate to bridge the local housing deficit .

received the keys and documents, confirming the state has fully acquired the estate to bridge the local . The estate features a variety of units, including one, two, and three-bedroom detached and semi-detached bungalows.

detached and semi-detached bungalows. Minister Ahmed Musa Dangiwa announced that a new Renewed Hope Housing Estate will soon commence construction in Kwara following the recent contract award.

announced that a new will soon commence construction in Kwara following the recent contract award. The handover follows a 2025 investigative report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) which highlighted the state of abandoned housing projects nationwide.

Main Story

A significant step toward urban renewal and residential stability was taken on Thursday as the Kwara State Government formally took possession of the National Housing Programme Estate in Ogbondoroko.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, represented by the Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Dr. Segun Ogunsola, stated that the acquisition is a strategic move to provide sustainable and affordable shelter for residents.

The facility, located in the Asa Local Government Area, had previously been a subject of concern regarding underutilization, but will now be integrated into the state’s broader urban growth plan.

The Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development described the transfer as a “celebration of purposeful governance.” Minister Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, represented by Alhaji Musa Abdullahi, praised the Kwara government for its proactive stance in purchasing the units for public use.

He further revealed that the federal government is moving into the next phase of its national housing strategy, with the “Renewed Hope” project in Kwara already entering the formalization stage. This collaboration is expected to revitalize the local construction sector and provide relief to thousands of middle-income earners in the state.

The Issues

The primary challenge is the maintenance-and-vandalism risk; as highlighted by the NAN survey in 2025, many completed estates in Nigeria have previously fallen into disrepair or been stripped by hoodlums before they could be occupied. Authorities must solve the problem of beneficiary transparency, ensuring that the 132 units are allocated to genuine residents rather than political associates.

Furthermore, there is an urban-infrastructure gap; while the houses are complete, the state must ensure that the Ogbondoroko axis is supported by adequate roads, water, and security to prevent the estate from becoming an isolated “ghost town.” To ensure long-term success, the Kwara government must implement a robust facility management model that involves the host community in the estate’s upkeep.

What’s Being Said

“This decision clearly reflects the government’s proactive vision to expand housing access,” stated Dr. Shuaib Belgore , Permanent Secretary of the Ministry.

, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry. Governor AbdulRazaq emphasized that the acquisition is specifically aimed at “bridging the housing deficit” that has pressured Ilorin’s growing population.

What’s Next

The allocation process for the 132 units is expected to be announced by the Kwara Ministry of Housing within the next quarter.

for the 132 units is expected to be announced by the Kwara Ministry of Housing within the next quarter. Groundbreaking for the Renewed Hope Estate is anticipated to take place before the end of 2026, following the completion of administrative formalities.

is anticipated to take place before the end of 2026, following the completion of administrative formalities. Infrastructure upgrades for the Asa Local Government Area may be prioritized in the upcoming state budget to support the new residential influx.

for the Asa Local Government Area may be prioritized in the upcoming state budget to support the new residential influx. A national audit of other “abandoned” federal estates is likely to follow, using the Kwara-Federal handover as a successful template for other states.

Bottom Line The transfer of the Ogbondoroko Estate proves that investigative journalism and inter-governmental collaboration can turn a “rodent-infested” liability into a community asset. For Kwara, 132 units is a modest start, but it signals a shift toward a more aggressive and practical housing policy.