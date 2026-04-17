United Nigeria Airlines grounds three aircraft following multiple bird strikes

Keypoints

United Nigeria Airlines (UNA) has withdrawn three aircraft from service within 48 hours due to significant damage from bird strikes.

has withdrawn three aircraft from service within 48 hours due to significant damage from bird strikes. The latest incident involved an Embraer 190 (Flight UN0561) at Benin City Airport on Thursday, which suffered damage to its Nose Landing Gear .

at Benin City Airport on Thursday, which suffered damage to its . UNA has recorded seven grounded aircraft due to bird strikes since January 7, 2026, describing the frequency as an “unacceptable pattern.”

due to bird strikes since January 7, 2026, describing the frequency as an “unacceptable pattern.” The airline has called on the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to urgently strengthen wildlife hazard management at major airports.

to urgently strengthen wildlife hazard management at major airports. Passengers have been warned of potential service disruptions and flight cancellations as the airline manages a reduced fleet.

Main Story

A streak of wildlife-related incidents has forced United Nigeria Airlines to significantly scale back its operations after three of its aircraft were grounded in just two days.

The most recent occurrence took place at the Benin City Airport, where an Abuja-bound Embraer 190 was struck during a critical phase of flight, resulting in damage to the aircraft’s landing system. UNA spokesperson Chibuike Uloka stated on Friday that the airline only reports incidents severe enough to require grounding, suggesting the actual number of “near-miss” encounters is likely higher.

The airline’s management has expressed deep concern over what they describe as a mounting safety risk that is becoming economically unsustainable.

With seven major strikes recorded in just over three months, UNA is urging aviation regulators and airport managers to take “drastic measures” to secure runways.

The impact of these strikes often leads to engine failure or structural damage, necessitating expensive repairs and leaving hundreds of passengers stranded across the domestic network.

The Issues

The primary challenge is the wildlife-mitigation gap; despite modern aviation standards, many Nigerian airports still lack advanced avian radar systems or consistent habitat management to keep birds away from runways. Authorities must solve the problem of airport perimeter encroachment, as nearby waste dumps and tall grass often attract birds to the flight paths. Furthermore, there is a fleet-resilience risk; for a mid-sized carrier like UNA, having three aircraft out of service simultaneously creates a logistical nightmare that could lead to a total collapse of scheduled timing. To protect passengers and assets, FAAN must implement “active dispersal” techniques, such as pyrotechnics or predatory bird programs, which are standard in global aviation hubs.

What’s Being Said

“The frequency of bird strikes… has assumed an extremely concerning and unacceptable pattern,” stated Chibuike Uloka, PRO of UNA.

What’s Next

FAAN is expected to issue a formal response or a new safety directive regarding wildlife management at “high-risk” airports like Benin and Lagos.

is expected to issue a formal response or a new safety directive regarding wildlife management at “high-risk” airports like Benin and Lagos. UNA maintenance teams are working to source replacement parts for the damaged Embraer 190, though global supply chain delays could keep the aircraft grounded for weeks.

are working to source replacement parts for the damaged Embraer 190, though global supply chain delays could keep the aircraft grounded for weeks. A temporary flight schedule is likely to be released by UNA, prioritizing high-traffic routes while the fleet remains depleted.

is likely to be released by UNA, prioritizing high-traffic routes while the fleet remains depleted. Insurance premiums for domestic airlines may see an upward adjustment if the “seventh strike” since January indicates a rising trend in operational hazards within Nigerian airspace.

Bottom Line

United Nigeria Airlines is fighting an invisible enemy on the runway. While the airline is doing its part by grounding damaged planes to ensure passenger safety, the long-term solution lies on the ground, where Nigerian airport authorities must prove they can keep the skies clear for takeoff.