Keypoints

The Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF2026) kicks off today, April 17, in Türkiye, under the theme “Mapping Tomorrow, Managing Uncertainties.”

kicks off today, April 17, in Türkiye, under the theme The three-day summit, hosted by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan , brings together over 20 heads of state and 4,000 participants from 150 countries.

, brings together over and from 150 countries. High-profile attendees include Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov , Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit , and UNESCO Director-General Khaled El-Enany .

, Arab League Secretary-General , and UNESCO Director-General . Discussions will focus on managing the fallout from the U.S.-Israel-Iran war , energy security, and the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

, energy security, and the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian conflict. Türkiye is positioning the forum as a multipolar alternative to Western-led gatherings like the Munich Security Conference.

Main Story

Global diplomacy shifted its center of gravity to the Mediterranean coast today as the fifth Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF2026) officially opened.

Set against a backdrop of unprecedented regional volatility including the widening U.S.-Israel-Iran conflict—the forum aims to provide a flexible, “scenario-free” environment for dialogue.

Unlike traditional summits, the ADF is designed to allow rival parties to engage in informal “corridor diplomacy,” a tactic that has previously facilitated communication between conflicting nations like Azerbaijan and Armenia.

President Erdoğan, who initiated the forum in 2021, is using this year’s edition to cement Türkiye’s role as a primary mediator in a fragmented international system.

With the global order witnessing an “erosion of traditional security norms,” participants are seeking to define their positions in an increasingly multipolar world. The event features over 40 panels covering everything from technological disruptions to maritime route crises, reflecting Türkiye’s broader strategy to bridge the gap between competing global powers.

The Issues

The primary challenge is the dialogue-to-action gap; while the ADF excels at “managing differences,” translating these Mediterranean conversations into actual ceasefires remains difficult. Authorities must solve the problem of energy-route insecurity, as the maritime crisis sparked by Middle Eastern tensions threatens global trade. Furthermore, there is a multilateralism-fatigue risk; with many nations moving toward isolationism, the ADF’s goal of “mapping tomorrow” requires a level of international consensus that is currently in short supply. To remain relevant, the forum must prove it can offer more than just a platform for rhetoric—it must produce the “sustainable dialogue” promised by its organizers.

What’s Being Said

“The forum allows space for multiple viewpoints without imposing a single vision… it is a tool of Turkish diplomacy,” stated Dr. Mohamed Tharwat , a diplomatic analyst.

, a diplomatic analyst. Sergey Lavrov ’s presence highlights the forum’s role as one of the few remaining major platforms where Russian leadership engages directly with a broad spectrum of international decision-makers.

’s presence highlights the forum’s role as one of the few remaining major platforms where Russian leadership engages directly with a broad spectrum of international decision-makers. UNESCO Director-General Khaled El-Enany emphasized that in an era of complexity, “consensus must be constructed” through continuous interaction, even when agreement seems impossible.

What’s Next

Bilateral meetings between Sergey Lavrov and Middle Eastern counterparts are anticipated to be the highlight of Saturday’s closed-door sessions.

between Sergey Lavrov and Middle Eastern counterparts are anticipated to be the highlight of Saturday’s closed-door sessions. A final communique or summary of the “Mapping Tomorrow” discussions is expected to be released on Sunday, outlining a new framework for regional security.

or summary of the “Mapping Tomorrow” discussions is expected to be released on Sunday, outlining a new framework for regional security. The “Antalya process” for mediation is likely to be proposed as a standing mechanism for resolving emerging maritime disputes in the Red Sea and Mediterranean.

for mediation is likely to be proposed as a standing mechanism for resolving emerging maritime disputes in the Red Sea and Mediterranean. Accredited media and academics will likely publish a series of reports analyzing the “Turkish model” of diplomacy as an alternative to Western-centric governance.

Bottom Line

As the world navigates a “changing world” marked by war and economic shifts, the ADF2026 serves as a critical pressure valve. Whether Antalya can truly “map tomorrow” or simply manage today’s chaos remains to be seen, but the sheer volume of global power in the room suggests the world is still looking for a place to talk.