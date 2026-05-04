Three dead in suspected hantavirus outbreak on Atlantic cruise ship

Key Points

One confirmed case of hantavirus has been reported on a cruise ship.

Five additional cases are suspected, with investigations ongoing.

Three people have died, while one remains in intensive care.

The ship is currently off the coast of Cabo Verde in West Africa.

WHO is supporting medical response and risk assessment efforts.

Main Story

The World Health Organization has stepped in to support health authorities after a suspected outbreak of hantavirus was reported on a cruise ship currently off the coast of Cabo Verde.

According to the WHO, one case of the rodent-borne disease has been confirmed, while five others are still being investigated. Out of the six people affected so far, three have died, and one is currently receiving intensive care in South Africa.

The agency said medical care is being provided to both passengers and crew onboard the ship. It also confirmed that further laboratory testing and virus sequencing are ongoing to better understand the situation.

The Issues

Hantavirus is a rare but serious disease that is usually spread through contact with infected rodent droppings, urine, or saliva.

Although infections are uncommon, the disease can cause severe breathing problems and, in some cases, can be life-threatening.

The current situation has raised concerns because cruise ships often carry large numbers of people in close spaces, which can increase the risk of illness spreading quickly.

Another concern is the location of the ship. The vessel, operated by a Dutch company, left Argentina about three weeks ago and was heading to the Canary Islands before the situation developed.

Now positioned near Cabo Verde, the ship remains under close monitoring as health authorities work to contain the risk.

What’s Being Said

In a statement shared online, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the organisation is taking urgent steps to manage the situation.

He noted that WHO is helping to arrange medical evacuation for two passengers who are showing symptoms. The agency is also carrying out a full risk assessment and supporting those affected onboard the vessel.

“Rapid, coordinated action is critical to contain risks and protect public health,” he said.

The WHO has assured the public that it is actively managing the situation and working with international health authorities.

The agency has already informed its National Focal Points under the International Health Regulations, which guide how countries respond to health emergencies that could spread across borders.

Health experts say early detection, quick response, and proper medical care are key to controlling such outbreaks.

The WHO also plans to issue a public notice to keep countries informed and prepared.

What’s Next

Health authorities will continue testing suspected cases and monitoring the condition of affected passengers.

Medical evacuation efforts are underway for those needing urgent care, while others onboard are being closely observed.

Further updates are expected as laboratory results become available and investigations continue.

Authorities are also assessing whether there is any wider risk beyond the ship.

Bottom Line

While hantavirus cases are rare, the situation highlights how quickly health risks can emerge in shared environments like cruise ships.

With WHO’s support and ongoing response efforts, the focus remains on containing the outbreak and protecting lives.

Early action and global cooperation will be key to preventing further spread.