Kogi Targets 4.5 Million Residents In Fresh Drive Against River Blindness

KEY POINTS

Kogi launches 2025 mass drug administration for river blindness prevention.

Programme targets 4.5 million residents across 3,200 communities.

Government, partners intensify efforts to eliminate disease statewide.

MAIN STORY

The Kogi State Ministry of Health, through its Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) Programme, has launched the 2025 Mass Administration of Medicines (MAM) for the prevention of onchocerciasis, commonly known as river blindness.

The initiative, conducted in collaboration with Sightsavers, aims to distribute preventive medication to about 4.5 million residents aged five and above across all 3,200 communities in the state.

State Commissioner for Health, Dr Adeiza Abdulazeez, who declared a two-day preparatory meeting open in Lokoja, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to eliminating the disease.

Represented by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Mr Steven Momoh, he said the meeting was designed to review progress, identify operational gaps, and develop strategies ahead of the March Mectizan distribution cycle.

THE ISSUES

Onchocerciasis remains endemic in Kogi due to its extensive river networks, which provide breeding sites for blackflies that transmit the disease. Despite decades of treatment campaigns, some communities still face persistent transmission risks.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

The state’s NTD Coordinator, Mr Musa Momohjimoh, noted that Kogi’s vulnerability stems from its water-rich geography, including the presence of the River Niger and River Benue.

He said the state has conducted more than 27 rounds of treatment since 1997, achieving significant progress but still facing residual endemic pockets.

Sightsavers Programme Officer, Phoebe Hindan, stressed the need for strategic implementation to close coverage gaps and ensure complete disease elimination rather than continued control.

She said the distribution exercise would last 10 days and require strong community involvement in planning and execution.

Officials also credited the administration of Governor Ahmed Ododo for prioritising health interventions and supporting disease elimination programmes.

WHAT’S NEXT

Health authorities plan to commence statewide medicine distribution in March, supported by micro-planning, stakeholder engagement, and enhanced monitoring to ensure full geographic and therapeutic coverage.

Participants at the preparatory meeting, including health officials, regulators, and community groups, pledged commitment to achieving the programme’s objectives.

BOTTOM LINE

With sustained government backing and partner support, Kogi’s latest mass treatment campaign represents a critical step toward eliminating river blindness and improving public health outcomes across the state.