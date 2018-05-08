Klopp Admits Interest in Barcelona’s Dembele

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has admitted that he’s interested in signing Barcelona’s £95million flop Ousmane Dembele.

The forward only joined the La Liga side last summer but a serious injury wrecked his season and he has supposedly failed to settle in the new city, living alone.

The 20-year-old finisher moved to Barca from Klopp’s former side Borussia Dortmund to eventually help replace Brazilian forward Neymar.

When the German was asked if he was interested in signing the starlet, he said: “Is he on the market? Now I’m interested.”

But Dembele has completed just one league match this season, subbed off in all but one of his nine starts and scoring just one La Liga goal.

A serious muscle injury in September, in just his third appearance for the Catalan club, robbed him of almost four months of his career.

And his January return never really caught alight and his Champions League goal against Chelsea in March was a rare highpoint and Barca are now linked with Atletico Madrid ace Antoine Griezmann.

Philippe Coutinho and Paco Alcacer have both filled in for Dembele, and will soon lift the title with Ernesto Valverde’s side.

But Dembele has been linked with a move away and Klopp got the ball rolling on a deal when asked, after his side’s disappointing loss to Chelsea, that he will be bidding.