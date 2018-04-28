Iniesta to End Career at Barcalona this Season

Andres Iniesta has confirmed he will leave Barcelona at the end of the season after 22 years associated with the club.

In a press conference attended by members of the first team and the club’s board on Friday, Iniesta said he wanted to finish at Barca “feeling useful, feeling important and still winning titles”.

Iniesta is expected to continue his career in China but says his next move is yet to be finalised. The 33-year-old reiterated, however, he would never play against Barcelona.

