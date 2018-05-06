Former ManU Manager Sir Alex Ferguson Undergoes Emergency Surgery

English Premier league side, Manchester United have confirmed that former manager Sir Alex Ferguson has undergone emergency surgery for a brain haemorrhage and is recovering in hospital.

The club statement went on to say that the procedure had “gone very well but he needs a period of intensive care to optimise his recovery” while adding that the family have requested “privacy in this matter.”

Some of Ferguson’s former players took to Twitter to offer words of support, with David De Gea offering prayers for Sir Alex and Michael Carrick tweeting: “Absolutely devastated to hear about Sir Alex being unwell in hospital. All my thoughts and prayers are with him and his family.”

Ferguson, 76, retired from managing in 2013 after almost 27 years in charge of United but he has continued to regularly attend matches and participate in UEFA coaching initiatives. The five-year anniversary of his retirement is on Tuesday.

He remains the most successful manager in British football history, winning 49 honours including 38 titles at United — 13 of those for winning the title in England’s top flight.

The Scotsman joined United in 1986 from Aberdeen, Espn reports.