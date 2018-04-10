There isn’t anything as exciting as betting on your favorite sports team. It’s great to watch them in action, but having a wager riding on the outcome of the game gives you more reason to cheer when your team is forging ahead. You can bet on Nigerian Professional Football league with Betway Naija, the premiere site for online sports betting.

Football and more

Nigerian sports is just beginning to come into its own as national teams rise to the top of competitive events with world class talented athletes. They square off against major contenders in high-stakes tournaments and other sporting events that entertain and inspire fans. While football remains the number one spectator and sports betting event, sports including tennis, field, race track, golf and others are also becoming popular. Fans enjoy turning out in mass numbers to watch their favorite teams compete, and those who cannot make it to the live event, tune in via radio, TV or live streamed options to stay on top of the action.

When your knowledge of sports pays off big

Dedicated sports enthusiasts have become keen on estimating which team will win and in predicting the margins. The excitement of putting this knowledge and skill to use by placing a wager on your favorite team or competitor increases the enjoyment and excitement. This is what Betway Nigeria is about. They provide a safe and secure online sports betting platform to connect you with premium betting services to turn your intuition and prediction skills into a profitable venture. Whether you’re betting on football test matches, an all out tournament or a highly anticipated tennis match at Wimbledon, Betway Nigeria has the solutions for all your online sports betting needs.

Premium features

Sign up as a new customer for bonuses and rewards. The process for placing a wager is straightforward and easy to do. First, browse through the options to find the type of sports betting that you’re interested in. There are several to choose from. You’ll find games from major tournaments, matches and leagues from around the world.

Enjoy betting wherever you have an internet connection. The platform is optimized for using mobile phones or through the easy to use and navigate website. Stay connected and on top of what’s happening with your favorite team with the ultra easy app that you can use at any time and any place in the world where there’s an internet connection.

Betway ensures that your transactions are safe and secure. The company has taken extra precautions in assuring complete customer security from online threats. The digital network and system is impenetrable by outside undesirables. Enjoy placing single or multiple bets with a site that offers a range of betting options to suit your preferences. If you’re a fan of live betting, choose the Live In-Play feature. This allows you to place bets while the action is underway in real time. Find out why so many Nigerians are using the exiting new betting platforms offered by Betway Naija by registering and browsing through the site.