Burnley FC to Return to Europe after 51 Years

English Premier League side, Burnley Football Club will for the first time after 51 whooping years, play continental football next season.

Everton’s home draw with Southampton means the Toffees are unable to get past Burnley and into the Premier League’s top seven.

With six points and 15 goals to make up on the Clarets over the last two games that was always an unlikely scenario.

And it’s now an impossibility with Sean Dyche’s men – who have lost just one of their last nine games – out of reach and guaranteed a slot in the Europa League next season.

This will mean a return to European football for the first time in 51 years for Burnley and caps a magnificent season for Dyche’s side, who go to Arsenal for Arsene Wenger’s farewell tomorrow still with the possibility of finishing sixth. A win over the Gunners would take the Clarets level on points with

Arsenal, who have a game in hand and a superior goal difference. Sixth spot would secure entry direct into the Europa League’s group stages, while the club that finishes seventh will start in the second qualifying round, with the first leg scheduled to be played on 26 July