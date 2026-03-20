Katsina CSOs urge reassessment of peace agreements amid renewed attacks

KEY POINTS

A coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Katsina State has called for a thorough reassessment of peace agreements with armed groups.

The call follows renewed attacks on Farun Bala, Dandume, and Jikamshi communities, which reportedly claimed several lives.

Coalition spokesperson Dahiru Rafindadi urged President Bola Tinubu to intervene urgently to address worsening insecurity in the North-West and North-East.

The group warned that the resurgence of violence threatens farming activities and food security ahead of the upcoming wet season.

MAIN STORY

A coalition of Civil Society Organisations in Katsina State was reported to have urged a thorough reassessment of peace agreements with armed groups across affected parts of the state on Thursday. In a statement issued in Katsina, the spokesperson for the coalition, Dahiru Rafindadi, cited recent attacks on Farun Bala, Dandume, and Jikamshi communities as justification for the call.

He said the review aimed to strengthen and sustain peace while preventing a further breakdown of agreements previously reached between authorities and armed groups.

Rafindadi was quoted to have expressed deep sorrow over the assaults, describing them as “senseless acts” that have plunged once-peaceful communities back into mourning and fear. He noted that the violence marked a significant setback to the fragile peace achieved through earlier initiatives.

The spokesperson urged President Bola Tinubu to take immediate and decisive action, asserting that the rising bloodshed has disrupted daily life and undermined the socio-economic stability of the region.

Furthermore, the coalition warned that the attacks specifically threatened livelihoods and food security as communities prepare for the wet season farming activities. Rafindadi called for comprehensive security measures, emphasizing that security forces must be adequately equipped and empowered to protect lives and property. He also urged members of the National Assembly to prioritize the crisis and advocate for concrete federal action, noting that the safety and dignity of the people must remain paramount.

THE ISSUES

The primary concern raised by the coalition is the sustainability of existing peace efforts. The resurgence of violence suggests that previous agreements may lack the necessary enforcement or community-level buy-in to hold long-term. Additionally, the timing of these attacks is critical; as the wet season approaches, the inability of farmers to access their lands due to fear of banditry poses a direct threat to the regional food supply chain and the local economy.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The resurgence of violence is alarming and raises serious concerns about the sustainability of peace efforts,” stated Dahiru Rafindadi .

. “The coalition expresses deep sorrow and grave concern over the recent attacks, which left many residents dead,” Rafindadi added.

added. “To our representatives, this is not a moment for silence. The urgency demands prioritising the crisis,” the Coalition spokesperson emphasized.

WHAT’S NEXT

The coalition has called on all tiers of government to collaborate more decisively to tackle the escalating security crisis.

National Assembly representatives from the affected zones are expected to raise these concerns on the floor of the House to attract federal intervention.

While acknowledging the efforts of Gov. Dikko Radda, the CSOs urged the state government and local council chairmen to sustain their momentum in the fight against banditry.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that Katsina’s CSOs believe the current peace strategy is failing. By calling for a “thorough reassessment” of agreements with armed groups, they are signaling that the state needs a more robust, enforceable security framework before the vital planting season is lost to fear and displacement.