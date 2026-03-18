Katsina State confirms 18 dead following clash between vigilantes and bandits

KEY POINTS

The Katsina State Government confirmed that 18 people were killed during a violent encounter in Jibia Local Government Area on March 17, 2026.

The conflict began in Falale and Kadobe villages when a local vigilante group engaged “repentant bandits” in a gunfight, neutralizing three suspects.

A retaliatory attack by suspected bandits followed the initial encounter, resulting in the deaths of 15 additional community members.

Joint security forces, including the Police, DSS, and Civilian Watch (C-Watch), have moved in to restore order and prevent further loss of life.

MAIN STORY

Tragedy struck the Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State on Monday as a confrontation between local security volunteers and armed groups escalated into a mass casualty event. Dr. Nasir Muazu, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, released a statement on Tuesday detailing the timeline of the violence that claimed 18 lives across the villages of Falale and Kadobe.

The unrest reportedly began when members of a village vigilante group confronted individuals identified as “repentant bandits.” The ensuing gunbattle left three of the suspects dead. However, the situation spiralled out of control when armed associates of the suspects launched a massive reprisal attack on the communities, killing 15 residents in what officials described as a targeted act of vengeance.

In the wake of the killings, a multi-agency security team comprising the Nigeria Police, Department of State Services (DSS), and the state-backed Civilian Watch (C-Watch) was deployed to the area. Commissioner Muazu confirmed that the joint operation successfully brought the situation under control and prevented the attackers from moving into neighboring villages.

Governor Dikko Radda’s administration has appealed for calm while investigations into the exact trigger of the initial clash continue. The state government reiterated its “resolute” commitment to securing lives and property, emphasizing that such setbacks would not distract from the broader mission of bringing lasting peace to the frontline local government areas of Katsina.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The joint operation prevented further loss of life and restored peace in the affected villages,” stated Commissioner Nasir Muazu .

. “We understand the pain and loss experienced by the families affected. We are committed to ensuring justice,” Muazu added.

“Nothing will distract us from our commitment to secure lives and property. We will remain resolute,” the official statement assured.

WHAT’S NEXT

Security forces will maintain a heightened presence in Jibia LGA over the coming weeks to forestall any further retaliatory strikes.

State officials and community leaders are expected to hold a high-level security meeting to review the status of “repentant bandits” living within civilian communities.

The Katsina State Emergency Management Agency is likely to be deployed to provide relief materials to the families of the 15 residents killed in the reprisal.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that the “repentant bandit” model remains a flashpoint for communal violence in Northwest Nigeria. This latest tragedy in Jibia underscores the deep-seated distrust between local vigilante groups and former insurgents, suggesting that without stricter oversight, these proximity-based tensions will continue to trigger deadly cycles of revenge.