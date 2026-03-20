Nigeria, China relations evolved into strong, multifaceted partnership — expert

KEY POINTS

International relations expert Prof. Joshua Bolarinwa says relations between Nigeria and China have evolved into a strong partnership driven by economic cooperation.

Bolarinwa, a Director of Research at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), spoke on Thursday at a symposium marking the 55th anniversary of China–Nigeria diplomatic relations.

He identified trade imbalance, debt sustainability, and the need for greater local participation as issues that must be addressed.

China has emerged as a key partner in addressing Nigeria’s infrastructure deficit through railways, highways, airports, and energy facilities linked to the Belt and Road Initiative.

MAIN STORY

An international relations expert, Prof. Joshua Bolarinwa, on Thursday said relations between Nigeria and China have evolved into a strong and multifaceted partnership driven largely by economic cooperation.

Bolarinwa, a Director of Research at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), made this known at the Lagos Forum on China’s Two Sessions and symposium marking the 55th anniversary of China–Nigeria diplomatic relations. The forum was organised by the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos.

Bolarinwa said since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1971, both countries had built one of the most significant bilateral relationships between an African nation and a major global power. According to him, China has emerged as one of Nigeria’s key trading partners, with bilateral trade expanding across sectors including manufacturing, telecommunications, construction, and energy.

He noted that Chinese companies have played a central role in addressing Nigeria’s infrastructure deficit through the construction of railways, highways, airports, and energy facilities.

He further explained that many of these projects are linked to China’s Belt and Road Initiative, which focuses on enhancing infrastructure connectivity and trade. The expert added that the partnership had contributed to improving Nigeria’s transportation network and facilitating economic activities. He said the relationship operated within the broader continental framework of the Forum on China–Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), which serves as a key platform for coordinating policies on trade, investment, and capacity building.

Speaking on China’s 2026 Two Sessions, Bolarinwa noted that the meetings came as China navigates a complex global environment shaped by technological competition and shifting geopolitical dynamics.

He identified key priorities from the sessions as economic stabilisation, high-quality development, and the expansion of the digital economy. According to him, China’s focus on industrial modernisation and green development would shape its engagement with developing regions, providing insight into future areas of cooperation for Nigeria.

THE ISSUES

While the partnership has yielded significant benefits, Bolarinwa emphasized that certain structural challenges remain. He pointed to the trade imbalance and debt sustainability as critical areas requiring attention. Furthermore, he stressed the need for greater local participation in Chinese-led projects to ensure that the partnership promotes mutually beneficial development and advances Nigeria’s long-term objectives.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Chinese companies have played a central role in addressing Nigeria’s infrastructure deficit,” stated Prof. Joshua Bolarinwa .

. “If well managed, the China–Nigeria partnership holds significant potential for advancing Nigeria’s development objectives,” Bolarinwa added.

added. “The policy direction from the Two Sessions provides insight into China’s future strategies and areas of cooperation,” the NIIA Director noted.

WHAT’S NEXT

Policy Alignment: Nigeria is expected to study the policy directions from China’s Two Sessions to identify new areas for technology collaboration and industrial modernisation.

Nigeria is expected to study the policy directions from China’s Two Sessions to identify new areas for technology collaboration and industrial modernisation. FOCAC Coordination: Continued dialogue through the FOCAC mechanism will likely focus on addressing the trade gap and enhancing capacity building for Nigerian professionals.

Continued dialogue through the FOCAC mechanism will likely focus on addressing the trade gap and enhancing capacity building for Nigerian professionals. Infrastructure Focus: Ongoing and future projects in the energy and digital economy sectors are anticipated to remain a priority in the bilateral engagement.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that Nigeria and China are celebrating over five decades of growth, but the next phase requires more balance. While the infrastructure gains are clear, experts like Bolarinwa believe the future success of the partnership depends on Nigeria’s ability to tackle debt concerns and ensure more Nigerians are actively involved in building the projects China funds.