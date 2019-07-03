Juventus Ready With New €70m-Plus-Player Deal For Man Utd’s Pogba

Juventus have dramatically upped the antic in their quest to re-sign Manchester United star Paul Pogba.

The Serie A champions banked £89m when they sold Pogba to United three years ago.

They had already got one over on the Red Devils by convincing him to quit Old Trafford to join them on a free deal three years previous.

But Pogba is unsettled at United and could be tempted to move back to Turin – the city he calls home.

Juve know that Old Trafford bigwigs are determined not lose their star man in embarrassing circumstances once again.

So they are preparing a monster offer that they hope will convince the Premier League giants to sell.

According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, the Bianconeri are willing to part with between £54m and £63m as well as Paulo Dybala to seal the deal.

“Juventus insist with Mino Raiola to return Paul Pogba,” Schira tweeted.

“Paratici is ready to offer money (€60-70M) plus Paulo Dybala for him, but Manchester United want €150M.

“Meanwhile Real Madrid and Zidane are in race for Pogba and want to close. #transfers #MUFC #mutd”

Argentine striker Dybala is said to have become disillusioned with life at Juve since the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo.

He was often shunted out on the wing to accommodate the five-time Balon d’Or winner last season.

So a switch to United, where he could be the main man, may well potentially prove appealing.

Pogba is also wanted by Real Madrid, who are prepared to offer Gareth Bale in a deal.

But at five years the Welshman’s junior, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is more likely to be enticed by the Dybala option.

Former Juve team-mate Claudio Marchisio recently complained that he believes it’s a shame to see Dybala playing so far from goal.

His record of nine strikes in 35 games last year represents a huge fall off compared to his exploits the previous season, when he bagged 22 goals and five assists.