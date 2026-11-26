Annette Ikponmwonba | November 26th, 2026

Key Points

· A Lagos State High Court in Ikoyi has issued a bench warrant against Pastor Jimmy Odukoya over his absence from proceedings in a contempt case

· Justice O. Adewunmi-Oshin issued the warrant on Thursday after he failed to appear in a case brought by the Incorporated Trustees of The Fountain of Life Church

· The court directed that the matter be returned to the administrative judge for reassignment

· The warrant follows a November 18 order restraining him from presenting himself as Senior Pastor and Spiritual Head, or interfering with the church’s governance, administration and activities

· The November 18 order was made ex parte, without hearing his response, but preserved his right to apply to set it aside

· Odukoya says he has not been served with the court documents

Main Story

A Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikoyi has issued a bench warrant against Pastor Jimmy Odukoya over his absence from proceedings in a contempt case arising from the leadership dispute at The Fountain of Life Church. Justice O. Adewunmi-Oshin issued the warrant on Thursday after Odukoya failed to appear in the case, which was brought by the Incorporated Trustees of the church. The court also directed that the matter be returned to the administrative judge for reassignment.

The warrant followed an earlier order issued on November 18, restraining Odukoya from presenting himself as the church’s Senior Pastor and Spiritual Head, as well as interfering with its governance, administration and activities. The order was granted on an application by the church’s Incorporated Trustees.

The dispute became public on November 17, when a faction of the Board of Trustees announced that Jimmy was no longer recognised as senior pastor, citing a review of the church’s constitution and a video recording containing what it described as the late founder’s succession instructions. The trustees said the recording, made in December 2021, showed that Pastor Taiwo Odukoya had named Pastor Kunle Areogun as his preferred successor and assigned Jimmy an administrative role, alongside responsibility for the youth ministry. They said it was not presented when Jimmy was appointed senior pastor in September 2023, after his father’s death. They then named Pastor Rotimi Okpaise as interim spiritual and administrative leader pending a substantive leadership structure.

The Issues

The central legal question is whether Odukoya had notice of the proceedings. The November 18 order was made ex parte, meaning it was granted without first hearing him, though it preserved his right to apply to have it set aside or to respond to the substantive claims after being served. Addressing worshippers on November 22, he said he had heard about the injunction but had not seen it. “I heard there was an injunction against me. I heard, but I have not seen it, and I have not been served. They said that there was no substituted service. Legally, I have not been served,” he said. Whether he was properly served is likely to matter in the contempt proceedings, and the report does not say how the court addressed it.

The dispute also turns on who validly leads the church. Odukoya rejects his removal, arguing that it was not based on a valid decision of the recognised Board of Trustees. He maintains that his 2023 appointment was unanimously approved and that he remains the duly appointed senior pastor. The trustees’ faction relies on the 2021 recording and the church’s constitution.

The fight is also being waged on several fronts. Odukoya and the church’s Incorporated Trustees have instituted a suit at the Federal High Court in Lagos challenging the validity of resolutions taken by some board members. It names his sister, Pastor Tolu Odukoya, and seven other church members as defendants. Different court processes, with different parties describing themselves as the church’s trustees, raise the risk of conflicting outcomes.

What’s Being Said

Odukoya sought to reassure his congregation at the November 22 service. “You know there is no Fountain without you. You are Fountain of Life, and as long as you would have me, I will continue to speak for you,” he said, The trustees’ faction says its decision rested on the constitution review and the succession recording. No fresh comment from Odukoya, his lawyers, the trustees or the interim leadership on the bench warrant was included in the report.

What’s Next

Attention will turn to whether Odukoya appears in court or applies to set aside the bench warrant and the November 18 order, and to which judge the matter is reassigned to. Questions about service of the court documents are likely to feature in any response, The Federal High Court suit and the contempt proceedings will continue in parallel, and further developments are expected. The report notes that more details are to come.

Bottom Line

The bench warrant escalates the Fountain of Life leadership crisis from a dispute over succession into a contempt fight, with Odukoya saying he was never served and the trustees pressing a court order against him.