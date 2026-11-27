KEY POINTS

China says it will closely monitor developments in the EU’s safeguard investigation into hybrid vehicles.

Beijing has pledged to protect the interests of its domestic automotive industry.

China says both sides had reached an understanding on hybrid vehicle trade arrangements before the EU launched its investigation.

The Chinese government has urged the EU to conduct a fair investigation in line with World Trade Organisation rules.

MAIN STORY

China has warned the European Union (EU) against protectionist measures in its investigation into hybrid vehicle imports, saying it will closely monitor further developments and defend the interests of its domestic industries.

The Ministry of Commerce spokesperson, He Yadong, made the position known on Thursday while responding to the EU’s preliminary ruling in its global safeguard investigation into hybrid vehicles.

He said China would closely follow the outcome of the process and take steps to protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese industries.

According to the spokesperson, China and the EU had held consultations before the investigation began and reached an understanding on hybrid vehicle trade arrangements based on three principles, including compliance with World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules.

He urged the EU to respect the understanding reached during those consultations and ensure that its investigation was conducted fairly and in accordance with international trade rules.

THE ISSUES

The dispute adds another point of tension to trade relations between China and the EU, particularly in the automotive sector.

Safeguard investigations allow trading partners to examine whether increased imports are causing or threatening serious injury to domestic industries. Depending on the findings, such investigations can lead to trade restrictions.

For Chinese manufacturers, the outcome could affect access to the European market. For European buyers and businesses, any resulting restrictions could influence competition, vehicle availability and supply arrangements.

China’s reference to prior consultations also suggests that Beijing expects the EU to consider the understanding reached by both sides before proceeding with any trade measures.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Prior to the EU’s investigation, the two sides had conducted pre-initiation consultations and reached an understanding on hybrid vehicle trade arrangements in accordance with the three principles of compliance with World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules.” – He Yadong, Chinese Ministry of Commerce spokesperson.

WHAT’S NEXT

China says it will monitor subsequent developments in the EU investigation and expects the bloc to honour the understanding reached during bilateral consultations.

He reiterated that China considers open cooperation a better approach than protectionism and called on the EU to ensure that its investigation complies with WTO rules.

BOTTOM LINE

The EU’s preliminary ruling has drawn a warning from Beijing, which says the investigation must respect international trade rules and prior consultations. The next developments could shape trade conditions for hybrid vehicles between the two markets.