By Annette Ikponmwonba | November 26th, 2026

Key Points

· Lagos is preparing for a packed Detty December, with concerts and festivals running from mid-December into the new year

· Wizkid will headline the Grand Opening Concert of Detty December Fest on December 18, the first of 13 days of the festival, which runs to December 30 at Detty December Village, Ilubirin

· Ms Lauryn Hill is set to headline the festival on December 21, alongside her sons YG Marley and Zion Marley

· Davido has announced a three-night concert run at the National Theatre in Iganmu from December 17 to 19

· Flytime Promotions has a series of shows at the Eko Convention Centre, starting with Flytime’s House of R&B on December 20, headlined by Brandy, and Flytime Fest from December 22 with Latto, Sexyy Red and A Boogie Wit da Hoodie

· Victony’s The Bonfire Experience (December 26) and Seyi Vibez’s SWAGUU Live in Concert at Tafawa Balewa Square (December 29) round out the festive calendar

Main Story

Lagos is gearing up for another Detty December, with Nigerian and international stars lined up for concerts, festivals and live performances across the city. The season runs roughly from mid-December to New Year’s Day, and organisers say it kicks off earlier than many expected.

The biggest single draw is Detty December Fest, a 13-day, two-stage festival running from December 18 to 30 at Detty December Village in Ilubirin. Wizkid headlines the Grand Opening Concert on Friday, December 18, and Ms Lauryn Hill will headline on December 21 with her sons YG Marley and Zion Marley. The debut edition drew more than 40,000 festivalgoers. This year’s programme also lists DJ-led events, emerging-artist showcases, food and lifestyle activations, a Christmas Grotto and a Gen Z Republik.

Davido has announced three concerts at the National Theatre in Iganmu, Lagos, from December 17 to 19. Flytime Promotions will stage a run of international shows at the Eko Convention Centre. Flytime’s House of R&B opens on December 20 with American singer Brandy as headliner, and Flytime Fest begins on December 22 with Latto, Sexyy Red and A Boogie Wit da Hoodie. Coca-Cola Rhythm Unplugged follows at the Eko Convention Centre on December 21.

Closer to Christmas, AfroJazz Fest returns on December 23 with its 2026 edition, titled “To the Roots,” though the Lagos venue was still subject to confirmation by organisers at the time of the listing. Victony brings The Bonfire Experience on December 26, and Seyi Vibez’s SWAGUU Live in Concert takes place at Tafawa Balewa Square on December 29. Other events include ICONIQ FEST, a five-day festival of headline concerts by five Nigerian stars, and ÀLÓ: Once Upon a Song on December 13. Ecobank Adire Lagos, a fashion and creative market, runs from December 11 to 13 at the Ecobank Pan-African Centre.

The Issues

Demand is high, and so is the pressure on infrastructure. With many shows crowded into a few weeks, venues, traffic and security will be tested, and the recent 20-hour gridlock on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway shows how quickly road disruption can spiral during peak movement. The National Theatre can hold about 3,000 people and costs ₦1.6 million per day to rent, a figure that shows what organisers face when booking venues.

Costs are also a concern. The season brings higher spending on tickets, transport and accommodation at a time of tight household budgets and a weakening naira, which makes imported acts and diaspora travel more expensive. The celebrations also come with a political backdrop, as campaigns for the January 2027 elections run alongside the festive calendar.

There is also a cultural debate about who Detty December is for. Commentary has asked whether the season still centres on Nigerians or has shifted toward returning diaspora and foreign visitors, as ticket prices and international line-ups rise. Beyond headline concerts, the season traditionally features beach parties, nightlife events, comedy shows, fashion exhibitions and food festivals, which give more affordable options, Some details remain unsettled. Dates, venues and line-ups are as announced by organisers and are subject to change, and the Lagos venue for AfroJazz Fest was not yet confirmed.

What’s Being Said

Organisers and promoters have framed the season as a showcase of Lagos as a destination for music and entertainment. Detty December Fest says it is building on a debut that drew more than 40,000 attendees, with its 2026 programme expanding to two stages across 13 days. Coverage of the season notes that Detty December has grown into a cultural institution that draws music lovers from across the continent and the diaspora.

The Lagos State ruling party has previously argued that improved security, upgraded event facilities and expanded transport networks have made the city a preferred destination for major concerts and festivals. Pre-event commentary has also stressed the need to book early, since tickets for major shows sell quickly.

What’s Next

Ticket sales are open for many events, and attention will turn to attendance, security arrangements and traffic management as the first shows begin on December 17 and 18. Authorities are expected to announce traffic diversions and security measures around major venues.

Fans should confirm dates, venues and ticket details with official organisers and platforms, as line-ups and venues can change. More announcements, including additional headline acts and new events, are likely before the season peaks between Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Bottom Line

Lagos is set for one of its busiest Detty Decembers, with Wizkid, Davido, Lauryn Hill, Brandy, Victony and Seyi Vibez among those on the bill, but crowds, costs and logistics will shape how smoothly the season plays out.