KEY POINTS

US President Donald Trump says he urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop military aggression across Europe during their meeting in China last week.

Trump believes the request could help secure a quick agreement to end the war in Ukraine.

He says personal hostility between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy remains a major obstacle to negotiations.

The Kremlin says no decision has been made on Putin’s attendance at next month’s G20 summit in Florida.

MAIN STORY

US President Donald Trump says he has asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to halt military aggression across European territories, arguing that the move could help bring about a quick end to the war in Ukraine.

Trump disclosed the request in a Truth Social post on Thursday, referring to his meeting with Putin last week in Shenzhen, China, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders’ summit.

He said he spent considerable time discussing the need for Russia to stop military actions across Europe, expressing confidence that an agreement between Moscow and Kyiv could follow.

Trump described the war as a bloodbath, saying thousands of people were being killed every month.

However, he did not explain what specific actions he wanted Putin to stop. His reference to military aggression across Europe also appeared broader than the fighting in Ukraine, where Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Trump later told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida that he believed Putin wanted a negotiated settlement but identified the strained relationship between the Russian and Ukrainian leaders as a major obstacle.

THE ISSUES

Trump’s comments suggest that his administration is seeking to widen negotiations beyond the immediate battlefield in Ukraine by addressing Russia’s military activities and broader security concerns in Europe.

The reference to aggression across European territories is significant because countries bordering Russia have raised concerns about activities they believe threaten their security. Poland recently accused Russia of deliberately violating its airspace, while Estonia linked an arson attack to Russia’s military intelligence service.

However, Trump’s statement did not specify whether his request covered these incidents or other forms of Russian military activity.

His approach relies heavily on direct engagement with Putin. The administration argues that maintaining communication with both Moscow and Kyiv could help reduce tensions and create conditions for an agreement. Critics, however, have questioned whether Washington is putting enough pressure on Russia to end the war.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“During my conversations in China with President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, I spent a lot of time talking about the fact that I would like to see President Putin pull back all Military aggression against territories throughout Europe, in the hopes that a Deal can be made between Russia and Ukraine, and made quickly.” – Donald Trump, US President.

“The biggest problem to that settlement is the fact that you have two leaders that really hate each other.” – Donald Trump, US President.

WHAT’S NEXT

Trump said he did not know whether Putin would attend the G20 summit scheduled for December 14 and 15 in Florida, although he said he would welcome the Russian leader.

The Kremlin said no decision had been made on Putin’s participation.

Meanwhile, Trump’s son-in-law and diplomatic envoy, Jared Kushner, praised Putin during a podcast interview on Wednesday, describing him as a “grandmaster of politics” and a “historic figure”.

Kushner also argued that Putin had shown restraint by not using nuclear weapons during the war and said he believed the Russian leader wanted peace and improved relations with the United States.

BOTTOM LINE

Trump is attempting to use direct engagement with Putin to advance a negotiated end to the Ukraine war. But his broader call for Russia to halt military aggression across Europe raises questions about the scope of any potential agreement and whether Moscow is prepared to meet Washington’s expectations.

Reuters