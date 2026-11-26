By Boluwatife Oshadiya | November 26, 2026

Key Points

CBN authorises banks to sell up to $1 million in physical dollars to BDC operators, effective November 25

The new limit removes the previous restriction that allowed BDCs to access only 25% of their weekly dollar allocation in cash

The approval comes amid renewed pressure on the naira, which weakened to ₦1,396.50/$ at the official market on November 24

Main Story

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has authorised banks to sell up to $1 million in physical cash to Bureau De Change (BDC) operators, expanding access to dollar notes in the retail foreign exchange market from Wednesday, November 25, 2026.

Sources familiar with the development told Nairametrics that the apex bank communicated the approval to banks through an email. The new arrangement allows the entire $1 million allocation to be accessed in cash, compared with the previous restriction that limited physical cash withdrawals to 25% of the approved amount.

Under the previous arrangement, banks could sell a maximum of $150,000 weekly to BDC operators, but only $37,500 could be withdrawn in physical cash. The CBN is also expected to provide additional cash liquidity to banks where necessary to facilitate the transactions.

The change is expected to increase the availability of physical dollars for individuals and businesses that require banknotes for travel and other legitimate retail transactions. However, the extent to which it eases pressure in the parallel market will depend on how much of the approved allocation reaches BDC operators and how effectively the new arrangement is implemented.

The approval follows comments by CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso on November 24, when he attributed recent pressure on the naira to seasonal demand, portfolio investors adjusting positions and businesses seeking to hedge against potential exchange-rate movements. He also identified election-related spending as another source of foreign exchange demand.

Cardoso said diaspora remittances were close to $1.9 billion in the preceding month, supporting Nigeria’s external buffers. Meanwhile, the naira closed at ₦1,396.50/$ on November 24, its weakest official closing level in nearly nine months, according to the supplied market report.

What’s Being Said

The CBN Governor has attributed recent foreign exchange pressure to seasonal and domestic demand factors, while expressing the expectation that volatility will moderate as Nigeria moves into 2027. No direct quotation from Cardoso was included in the supplied material.

Nairametrics, citing unnamed sources familiar with the development, reported that the CBN communicated the new cash-sale authorisation to banks by email. The supplied material does not contain an independently attributed analyst response or a direct CBN statement confirming the details.

What’s Next

The new cash-sale arrangement took effect on November 25, 2026; its implementation by banks and BDC operators will be important in assessing the additional supply reaching the retail market

Market participants will monitor official and parallel-market exchange rates for evidence of any improvement in dollar availability

The CBN’s outlook that foreign exchange volatility will moderate as Nigeria moves into 2027 will be tested by subsequent market conditions and demand

The Bottom Line

The Bottom Line: The increase in physical dollar access represents a significant adjustment to the retail FX supply channel, but a higher allocation alone does not guarantee a stronger naira. Its impact will depend on actual cash distribution, access by legitimate end-users and whether additional supply reduces pressure in the parallel market.