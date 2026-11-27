KEY POINTS

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is seeking a second term after leading his centre-right National Party to power in 2023.

His government has faced pressure over rising living costs, weak economic growth and disagreements within its coalition.

Luxon survived two internal leadership challenges despite declining personal popularity.

His economic agenda focuses on controlling government debt, reducing regulation and improving public services.

MAIN STORY

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is seeking to retain power as he faces growing pressure over the economy, rising living costs and divisions within his governing party.

Luxon, 56, is a former chief executive of Air New Zealand who entered politics in 2020 after a career in business. He became leader of the centre-right National Party in 2021 and led it to victory in the 2023 general election, ending six years of government led by the Labour Party.

His first term has, however, been marked by economic difficulties and political tensions. Weak economic growth and pressure on household incomes have tested public support for his administration, while disagreements among the three parties in his governing coalition have complicated its policy agenda.

The coalition comprises the National Party, libertarian ACT New Zealand and populist New Zealand First.

Luxon has also faced two public challenges to his leadership from within the National Party over the past year. The challenges came as opinion polls showed his personal popularity declining, but he survived both and maintained that his government needed to concentrate on economic recovery, spending discipline and better public services.

Before entering politics, Luxon also worked for global consumer goods company Unilever. He has brought a corporate management approach to government, emphasising measurable targets and holding ministers and public agencies accountable for results.

His administration has pursued policies to reduce government debt, cut regulation and stimulate economic growth, arguing that these measures will ease financial pressure on middle-income households.

THE ISSUES

Luxon’s biggest political challenge is demonstrating that his economic policies are improving conditions for ordinary households.

His government has prioritised spending restraint and economic growth, but weak economic performance and the cost of living have continued to create pressure. This has made the gap between government policy targets and people’s everyday experiences an important issue for his leadership.

His personal image has also attracted criticism. Luxon, a millionaire with several properties and two children, has faced questions about whether he understands the financial pressures confronting ordinary New Zealanders.

His Christian faith and personal opposition to abortion have also attracted public scrutiny in a country where almost half the population identifies as having no religion.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“My focus will stay on what matters most to Kiwis, and that is growing the economy, easing the cost of living and continuing to fix the basics and build a future.” – Christopher Luxon, New Zealand Prime Minister.

WHAT’S NEXT

Beyond domestic economic concerns, Luxon has sought to strengthen New Zealand’s international profile.

His government has supported Ukraine following Russia’s invasion and maintained close relations with Western partners. It has also taken a more outspoken position on China’s growing influence in the Pacific, a region of strategic importance to New Zealand.

The next election will test whether voters are willing to give Luxon and the National Party another term to pursue their economic and foreign policy agenda.

BOTTOM LINE

Luxon came to power promising a different approach to managing New Zealand’s economy after six years of Labour-led government. But economic pressures, coalition disagreements and internal party challenges have complicated his first term. His bid for another term will depend on how voters assess his government’s record.

Reuters