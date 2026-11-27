KEY POINTS

The African Medical Centre of Excellence and Afreximbank will hold a healthcare investment forum in Abuja on December 4.

The event is expected to attract 350 to 400 healthcare professionals, investors, policymakers and industry leaders.

Discussions will cover healthcare financing, medical research, advanced therapies and specialist healthcare delivery.

Afreximbank will unveil a special edition of its 2026 pharmaceuticals and healthcare industry outlook.

MAIN STORY

The African Medical Centre of Excellence (AMCE), Abuja, and the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) will host a joint forum on December 4 to attract investment and promote innovation in Africa’s healthcare sector.

The one-day AMCE-TRADAR Club Joint Health and Investment Forum will take place at the Afreximbank Africa Trade Centre in Abuja.

A statement by Vincent Musumba, Afreximbank’s Communication and Events Manager, said the event is being organised in partnership with the bank’s Trade Intelligence Solutions (TRIN) department through its TRADAR Club.

With the theme, “Advancing Clinical Excellence and Healthcare Investment in Africa: Accelerating Growth through Research, Innovation and Strategic Partnerships,” the forum is expected to bring together between 350 and 400 delegates from across the continent.

Participants will include healthcare professionals, investors, policymakers and industry leaders seeking opportunities to finance medical infrastructure, support clinical innovation and improve access to specialist services.

THE ISSUES

The forum comes amid efforts to address gaps in Africa’s healthcare systems through greater investment in specialist facilities, medical technology, research and pharmaceutical production.

Afreximbank said discussions would examine healthcare financing, advanced therapies, medical research and sustainable healthcare delivery.

The bank’s Group Chief Economist and Managing Director of Research, Dr Yemi Kale, said healthcare represented both a social need and an investment opportunity.

“Healthcare is both a social imperative and a significant economic opportunity for Africa,” Kale said.

He said the bank’s research had identified growing demand for specialist medical services, pharmaceuticals and medical technologies, alongside challenges involving local production, financing and market access.

Kale said Afreximbank intended to use market intelligence to help businesses and investors identify demand, understand market conditions and make informed investment decisions.

The forum will also feature business-to-business meetings, investor engagements, exhibitions and networking sessions intended to connect healthcare providers with potential financiers and commercial partners.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

AMCE Chief Executive Officer, Brian Deaver, said the centre had made progress in expanding access to specialist healthcare in Nigeria and the wider region since opening in June 2025.

“Over the past year, AMCE has made significant progress in expanding access to advanced specialist healthcare in Nigeria and across the region,” Deaver said.

He said the centre’s clinical achievements demonstrated the importance of combining investment in medical infrastructure with specialist expertise, research and international partnerships.

The achievements highlighted by AMCE include open-heart surgery, advanced cardiac interventions, stereotactic body radiation therapy for lung cancer, stem cell transplantation and red blood cell exchange for sickle cell disease.

Deaver said the forum would provide an opportunity for healthcare leaders, investors and policymakers to build on these developments and explore ways to strengthen healthcare systems.

WHAT’S NEXT

A special edition of Afreximbank’s 2026 TRIN Pharmaceuticals and Healthcare Industry Outlook is scheduled to be unveiled at the forum.

The publication will provide trade intelligence and market insights on investment and business opportunities in Africa’s healthcare and pharmaceutical industries.

The programme will also include a tour of AMCE’s specialist medical facility and an anniversary gala.

Expected speakers include the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate; Chairman of the AMCE Board, Prof. Benedict Oramah; Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa; and Kale.

Others are Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Medicaid Cancer Foundation, Dr Zainab Shinkafi-Bagudu, and Consultant Interventional Cardiologist, Dr Narbeh Melikian.

Afreximbank said its TRIN department would continue to provide intelligence, advisory services and access to business networks to support healthcare trade and investment across Africa.

BOTTOM LINE

The Abuja forum is designed to connect healthcare demand with investment, financing and technical expertise. Its significance will depend on whether discussions translate into partnerships and funding that expand specialist medical services, strengthen local pharmaceutical capacity and improve access to treatment across Africa.