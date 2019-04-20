Jobberman CEO & Co-Founder Ayodeji Adewunmi Announces Departure

After nearly 10 years, Jobberman CEO & Co-Founder Ayodeji Adewunmi is leaving the company to pursue his passion of building and backing enduring companies by becoming a professional investor.

Jobberman is the leader in the online recruitment space in Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa – since 2016 belonging to the ROAM Group – with more than 2 million registered professionals and over 50,000 employers.

Matthew Page, Head of Jobs of Ringier One Africa Media (ROAM) steps in as interim CEO and he has this to say: “We wish Ayodeji incredible success in the future and we are grateful for the impressive work he has done in building a remarkable brand”.

Ayodeji shared some remarks: “It is truly overwhelming but I have the comfort of knowing I leave Jobberman in better hands than my own. It is such an incredible feeling and honour to experience what you founded take a life of its own. I think it is great timing to say goodbye and explore what is next. I will remain close to the company and have full faith in the team and new management to continue to solve Nigeria’s recruitment needs.”

Source: THISDAY