Subpoena Issued for Full Disclosure of Muller’s Report on Russian Meddling

A subpoena demanding the release of the full report into Russian meddling during the 2016 election has been issued, amid claims the current version “leaves most of Congress in the dark”.

Democrat Jerry Nadler, chairman of the House judiciary committee, argued they are entitled to an unredacted version.

Mr Trump’s legal team argues it completely exonerates the president.

The Department of Justice has reacted by calling the subpoena “premature and unnecessary”.

It said it would “continue to work with Congress to accommodate its legitimate requests consistent with the law and long-recognized executive branch interests”.

Elizabeth Warren became the first Democratic presidential candidate to call for Mr Trump to be impeached.

“The severity of this misconduct demands that elected officials in both parties set aside political considerations and do their constitutional duty,” she said.

The 448-page redacted document is the result of a 22-month investigation by Robert Mueller, who was appointed to investigate alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible collusion with the Trump campaign.

However, while the report does say the president did not collude with the Russians, it did not come to a firm conclusion on the issue of obstruction of justice.

It also includes large swathes of redactions, which Mr Nadler says “appear to be significant” in revealing how Special Counsel Mueller and his team came to their conclusions

Democrats have promised to continue pursuing Donald Trump following the release of the report on Thursday.

What’s in the report?

Mr Mueller’s report says he found no criminal conspiracy between Mr Trump’s campaign and Russia, but could not reach a concrete legal conclusion on whether Mr Trump tried to obstruct the investigation.

“If we had confidence after a thorough investigation of the facts that the president clearly did not commit obstruction of justice, we would so state,” the report says. “Based on the facts and the applicable legal standards, we are unable to reach that judgement.