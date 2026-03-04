China, Nigeria renew commitment to Women’s empowerment, cultural cooperation

KEY POINTS

China and Nigeria reaffirm commitment to women’s empowerment and deeper cultural ties.

Officials highlight women’s role in national development, digital economy and creative industries.

55th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2026 seen as an opportunity to expand cooperation.

MAIN STORY

China and Nigeria have renewed their pledge to strengthen cooperation on women’s empowerment and deepen people-to-people exchanges between both countries.

The commitment was reaffirmed on Tuesday in Abuja during celebrations marking the Lantern Festival and the China-Nigeria Women’s Carnival. The event was organised by the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria and the China Cultural Center in Nigeria.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr Yang Jianxing, Cultural Counsellor of the Chinese Embassy and Director of the China Cultural Center, underscored the critical role of women in national development.

“Women are the bond of families, the cornerstone of society and a vital force driving social development and progress,” Yang said.

He highlighted China’s progress in advancing women’s rights and empowerment, noting that the country’s development trajectory would not have been possible without women’s contributions.

“Without the development of women themselves and their outstanding contributions, China’s tremendous progress would not have been possible,” he said.

Yang expressed China’s readiness to share experiences with Nigeria in areas such as education, digital empowerment and the creative industries, adding that 2026 would mark 55 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

“Those who share the same aspirations are not deterred by mountains and seas,” he said. “With deeper cultural exchanges, our women are learning from and supporting one another, giving new meaning to the saying that women hold up half the sky.”

Also speaking, Dr Mukhtar Muhammad, Permanent Secretary at the Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, described women as key drivers of cultural diplomacy and sustainable development.

“As lanterns brighten the night sky, our women light the path of progress with innovation, resilience and creativity,” he said.

Muhammad noted that culture and tourism have provided platforms for Nigerian women to showcase their talents and contribute meaningfully to economic growth.

“Empowering our women is not optional; it is essential,” he stated. “We are committed to policies that accelerate cultural exchanges, empower women in the digital economy and expand tourism opportunities.”

He reaffirmed the ministry’s resolve to strengthen partnerships with China to ensure Nigerian women remain visible, heard and actively engaged in shared development efforts.

Mr Jean-Paul Abiaga, Head of Office and Representative of UNESCO in Nigeria, said the event demonstrated the importance of culture and education in advancing gender equality.

“When women are equipped, communities rise. When girls are educated, the future is transformed,” Abiaga said.

He commended both countries for placing women at the centre of their development strategies, noting that investment in women produces long-term societal gains.

The event featured cultural performances, exhibitions and interactive sessions celebrating women’s contributions to art, education, technology and community development.

THE ISSUES

Despite progress, women across many societies continue to face barriers to equal opportunities in education, economic participation and leadership. Strengthening bilateral cooperation in skills development, digital inclusion and cultural exchange is seen as a pathway to bridging these gaps and accelerating sustainable development.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

Officials from both countries emphasised that women’s empowerment is central to national growth, cultural diplomacy and economic transformation. They stressed that strategic collaboration in education, technology and creative industries would yield mutual benefits and strengthen long-standing diplomatic ties.

WHAT’S NEXT

With the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Nigeria approaching in 2026, both sides signalled plans to expand exchanges and implement concrete initiatives focused on women’s empowerment, cultural collaboration and digital innovation.

BOTTOM LINE

China and Nigeria are leveraging cultural diplomacy and shared development goals to place women at the heart of bilateral cooperation, reinforcing the belief that empowering women is essential to building resilient societies and sustainable economies.