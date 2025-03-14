Jigawa Allocates N90 Billion For Social Welfare Programs, Strengthens Partnership With UNICEF

The Jigawa State Government has earmarked N90 billion for social welfare programs in the 2025 fiscal year, reinforcing its commitment to improving the well-being of its citizens. Governor Umar Namadi made this announcement during the signing of the 2025-2027 Multi-Year Work Plan between the state government and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on Thursday in Dutse.

According to the governor, the allocation accounts for 16% of the capital investment in the 2025 budget and is dedicated to critical social welfare initiatives, including women’s protection, water and sanitation, healthcare, and education. He highlighted the strong collaboration between Jigawa State and UNICEF, emphasizing its role in enhancing the protection, survival, and development of children and women since the state’s creation in 1991.

“The collaboration between UNICEF and our Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) led to the development of this three-year rolling plan, which reflects our dynamic and enduring partnership,” Namadi stated.

He commended UNICEF for its continued support, leveraging both its resources and funds mobilized from other development partners to advance social programs in Jigawa. Rahama Mohammed-Farah, UNICEF’s Chief of Field Office in Kano, described the work plan as a significant step in strengthening the partnership between Jigawa State and UNICEF.

“The signing of this work plan reaffirms our commitment to improving the lives of children and families in Jigawa,” he said.

Mohammed-Farah stressed the importance of resource mobilization, acknowledging the global decline in donor funding. He underscored the need for innovative and sustainable financing mechanisms to ensure the continuity of key social programs.

“Given the realities of dwindling donor funds, the state government’s financial commitment is even more crucial. Expanding budgetary allocations for health, nutrition, education, water, sanitation, child protection, and social welfare will help build resilient systems that are less dependent on external funding and more responsive to the people’s needs,” he added.