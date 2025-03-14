Seme Customs Records Major Achievement In Revenue Generation, Anti-Smuggling Operations

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Seme Area Command, recorded significant achievements in revenue generation, trade facilitation, and anti-smuggling operations in February 2025.

Speaking at his maiden media briefing held at the ECOWAS Joint Border Post, on 13 March 2025, the Customs Area Controller (CAC), Dr Ben Oramalugo, highlighted the command’s achievements, attributing them to strategic measures that have enhanced efficiency and border security.

The CAC noted that the command recorded a total revenue of N743,728,652.16 in February 2025, underscoring its commitment to enhancing revenue collection and curbing smuggling activities.

He highlighted that the revenue boost resulted from strategic restructuring and redeployment of officers, which improved operational efficiency and border security.

“Our efforts have been focused on reinforcing security measures and promoting seamless trade facilitation through strengthened collaboration with stakeholders, including traditional rulers and security agencies,” he stated.

The Area Controller acknowledged that the Command facilitated the export of over 25,000 metric tonnes of goods, equivalent to 806 trucks, with a Free on Board (FOB) value of N7.85 billion (approximately $4.99 million).

“The Nigeria Export Supervision Scheme (NESS) payment for the month stood at N39.26 million, while the total surcharge amounted to N2.43 million.”

In its intensified anti-smuggling operations, the Command intercepted several contraband items, including 444 parcels of cannabis sativa, 181 packs of tramadol, 600 bottles of codeine syrup, and 240 kegs of petrol.

Other seized goods include 1,809 bags of foreign parboiled rice, 17 sacks of used shoes, 56 bales of used clothes, and 203 pieces of used tyres. The total duty paid value (DPV) of the seized items was estimated at N2.67 million.

Oramalugo affirmed that the command will continue to intensify its enforcement efforts, enhance stakeholder engagement, and adopt innovative strategies to curb smuggling and revenue leakages.

“We will continue to leverage trade facilitation initiatives to foster a more efficient, transparent, and predictable trade environment, thereby contributing to Nigeria’s economic growth and development,” he assured.

He handed over the seized cannabis to the Commander of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Owen Dinneys, in line with inter-agency collaboration protocols.

The NDLEA Commander affirmed that investigations will be carried out and those behind the crime will be brought to justice.