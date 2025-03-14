Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Friday, 14th March, 2025

Good morning, Nigeria. Welcome to the Bizwatch Nigeria roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Friday, 14th March, 2025.

Presidency Responds to Obasanjo’s Criticism of Lagos-Calabar Project The presidency has accused former President Olusegun Obasanjo of being envious of President Bola Tinubu’s achievements, claiming that he failed to accomplish similar projects during his tenure. In a statement shared on X by Tinubu’s Special Assistant on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, the presidency criticized Obasanjo for portraying himself as a self-righteous leader who claims to have all the answers to Nigeria’s problems. The statement also accused Obasanjo of mismanaging national resources during his time in office. This response follows Obasanjo’s recent criticism of President Tinubu’s ₦15.6 trillion expenditure on the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project, which he described as wasteful and a misplaced priority. The presidency, however, maintained that Tinubu would not be distracted by such comments and challenged Obasanjo to justify his own leadership decisions. Peter Obi and Gov Bala Mohammed Discuss Nigeria’s Future The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has revealed that his recent meeting with Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, was part of a broader discussion on national issues. The meeting, held at the Ramat House in Bauchi, focused on Nigeria’s socio-political landscape. Peter Obi stated that his discussion with Governor Bala centered on the welfare of Nigerians. Governor Bala Mohammed also emphasized that their collaboration transcends party lines, religion, and geopolitical interests, unlike the current administration, which he accused of fostering division. Obi’s visit hints at a possible alliance among opposition figures in preparation for the 2027 elections, with key areas of focus being economic recovery, national unity, and leadership accountability. Buhari Reaffirms Loyalty to APC Amid Defection Rumors Former President Muhammadu Buhari has reaffirmed his commitment to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and dismissed speculations about his defection to another party. This follows comments by former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, who claimed he received Buhari’s approval before leaving the APC for the Social Democratic Party (SDP). In a statement released by his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, Buhari declared that he remains an APC member, expressing gratitude for the party’s support throughout his presidency. Aviation Minister Keyamo Exposes 50-Year Fraud by Private Jet Operators The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has accused private jet operators of defrauding the government for over five decades by evading taxes and engaging in unauthorized charter operations. Speaking at the 2025 ministerial press briefing in Abuja, Keyamo disclosed that some operators misuse Private Non-Commercial Flight (PNCF) licenses, meant for personal or corporate use, to run illegal commercial charter services. He vowed to crack down on such practices, despite warnings from influential figures urging him to overlook the matter. A panel has been established to review the issue and restore order in the sector. PDP Acting Chairman Challenges Wike, Rejects South-South Congress The Acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Umar Damagum, has declared that the South-South zonal congress conducted by a faction loyal to Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, is invalid. Speaking at the inauguration of a South-South Zonal Caretaker Committee at PDP’s headquarters in Abuja, Damagum dismissed the congress held in Cross River State, stating that the previous zonal committee’s tenure had expired. He insisted that a caretaker committee must oversee the transition to a new executive. House of Representatives Adopts Tax Reform Bills, Retains VAT at 7.5% The House of Representatives has adopted four significant tax reform bills after a thorough clause-by-clause review. One of the key resolutions was the Value Added Tax (VAT) distribution formula, now structured as 50% equality-based, 20% population-based, and 30% consumption-based—an approach initially recommended by the Nigerian Governors’ Forum. Lawmakers also rejected a proposal to gradually increase VAT rates, opting to maintain the existing 7.5%. Additional decisions included continued funding for agencies like TETFUND and NASENI through development levies. El-Rufai Confirms Arrest of Ally Jafaru Sani, Blames Gov Uba Sani Former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has confirmed the arrest of his close associate, Jafaru Sani, by police officers allegedly acting on Governor Uba Sani’s orders. According to El-Rufai, Sani was detained and remanded in prison without formal charges, shortly after resigning from the APC to join the SDP. The former governor accused the Kaduna State judiciary of being compromised, alleging that this was not the first time his associates had been arrested under questionable circumstances. Court Issues Arrest Warrant for Social Media Activist VeryDarkMan An Abuja Chief Magistrate Court has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of social media activist Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), over a defamation case filed by gospel singer Mercy Chinwo. Despite a summons issued on March 5, VDM failed to appear in court. His counsel, Deji Adeyanju, pleaded for an opportunity to produce him at the next hearing, but the court denied the request and ordered his immediate arrest. Nollywood Star Aki Opens Up About Past Suicidal Thoughts Veteran Nollywood actor Chinedu Ikedieze, popularly known as Aki, has revealed that he once contemplated suicide due to struggles with his height. In an interview with Chude Jideonwo, Ikedieze recalled being ridiculed by peers but credited his education and his mother’s support for helping him overcome those challenges. He encouraged others facing similar struggles to focus on self-development and resilience. UEFA Clarifies Julián Álvarez’s Disallowed Penalty, Plans Rule Review UEFA has explained why Manchester City’s Julián Álvarez had his penalty disallowed during a Champions League match against Atlético Madrid, citing an inadvertent double touch.

In response to controversy over the decision, UEFA confirmed that video analysis showed Álvarez made unintended contact with the ball using his non-kicking foot before striking it, violating Law 14.1 of the game. Following Atlético Madrid’s request for clarification, UEFA has announced plans to review penalty regulations to prevent similar disputes in the future.

That’s all for today’s top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Stay informed with more updates on Bizwatch Nigeria. See you again tomorrow!