Japan’s Tashima joins FIFA presidential race

By Emmanuella Opara | November 5th 2026

KEY POINTS

Japan Football Association honorary president Kozo Tashima has declared his intention to contest the FIFA presidency.

The 68-year-old has received the backing of the Japanese football governing body.

His entry adds another challenger to incumbent Gianni Infantino, who is seeking another term.

Candidates must secure nominations from at least five FIFA member associations before the November 18 deadline.

MAIN STORY

Japan Football Association honorary president Kozo Tashima has entered the race for the FIFA presidency, adding a new challenger to incumbent Gianni Infantino ahead of next year’s election.

Tashima, 68, is a member of the FIFA Council and a former international footballer and coach. His decision to contest the position has received the endorsement of the Japan Football Association (JFA), where he previously served as president.

Announcing his candidacy, Tashima said he intended to promote the principles of integrity, soundness and high moral standards which he said had guided Japanese football.

“I have decided to run for FIFA presidential election in order to convey this philosophy to the world and contribute to a better future for football,” he said.

He added that his experience in football administration would help him contribute to the development of the global game.

JFA president Tsuneyasu Miyamoto described the decision as a major challenge, saying Tashima’s experience and knowledge could contribute to world football.

His entry into the contest comes as Infantino faces scrutiny over his leadership following controversy surrounding the proposed FIFA Forward Enterprise initiative. The proposal reportedly involved selling stakes in World Cup commercial interests to private investors but was abandoned in July after opposition from sections of the football community.

Despite the controversy, Infantino has maintained that he enjoys substantial support among FIFA members. Last month, he told BBC Sport that he had the backing of the “vast, vast majority” of world football.

His position also received a boost after the Asian Football Confederation formally endorsed his bid for another term, following a change in position by its president, Sheikh Salman.

Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Ramon Vega had earlier announced his intention to contest the election in October, making him the first candidate to declare an interest.

Tashima’s candidacy now adds another contender to the developing contest, although his participation will depend on meeting FIFA’s nomination requirements.

Candidates seeking the presidency must obtain the backing of at least five FIFA member associations, with November 18 set as the deadline for nominations.

THE ISSUES

The emerging contest presents a challenge for Infantino, who has led FIFA since 2016 and is seeking to retain the presidency. While his support within the confederations remains an important advantage, the opposition to the proposed FIFA Forward Enterprise initiative has brought questions about the organisation’s commercial direction and governance into the election debate.

For Tashima, securing the required nominations and building support beyond Japan will be central to his chances. His position within the FIFA Council and backing from the JFA give him an established platform, but the level of support he can attract across the global football community remains to be seen.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“I have decided to run for FIFA presidential election in order to convey this philosophy to the world and contribute to a better future for football,” Kozo Tashima, Japan Football Association honorary president, said.

WHAT’S NEXT

The immediate test for Tashima and other prospective candidates is securing endorsements from at least five FIFA member associations before the November 18 nomination deadline. The election is expected to take place next year.

BOTTOM LINE

Tashima’s entry introduces another challenger into the FIFA presidential race, but Infantino’s backing from the Asian Football Confederation gives the incumbent an important advantage as candidates begin building support ahead of the election.