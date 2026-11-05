N50,000 relief- FG explains delayed SMS notifications

By Annette Ikponmwonba | November 5th, 2026

Key Points

· The Federal Government says payments under its N50,000 relief grant are being made in phases, with beneficiaries contacted in batches

· A delayed text message does not necessarily mean a person has been excluded from the National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention

· Not everyone will be selected in the current phase, as the programme supports a limited number of households at a time

· Nigerians can check their status by dialling the USSD code of their payment provider and selecting the eligibility option

· Payments are made through mobile wallets on five approved providers: ALAT, MoMo PSB, NairaGram, OPay and Moniepoint

· The government warned that no one can add a name to the list or speed up payment, and that anyone offering to do so for a fee is a fraudster

Main Story

The Federal Government has explained why some Nigerians are yet to receive text message notifications for its N50,000 relief grant, saying payments are being made in phases and selected beneficiaries are being contacted in batches. It said a delay in receiving a notification does not necessarily mean an individual has been excluded from the National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention.

According to the programme’s frequently asked questions published on its website, payment providers contact beneficiaries in batches, so some selected recipients may receive their messages later than others. “Payments go out in phases. Providers contact beneficiaries in batches, so your SMS may simply not have arrived yet,” the website stated. The government clarified, however, that not everyone will be selected in the current phase, because the intervention is designed to support a limited number of households at a time.

Nigerians who want to confirm their status can dial the USSD code of their payment provider and select the option to check eligibility. Those not on the beneficiary list will receive a message stating, “You are currently not selected to receive this relief support., The intervention is being implemented by the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction to help households cope with rising living costs. Selected beneficiaries receive N50,000 each through mobile wallets operated by ALAT, MoMo PSB, NairaGram, OPay and Moniepoint.

The Issues

The main tension is between demand and reach. With a limited number of households supported at a time, many Nigerians facing high living costs will not be selected in the current phase. The phased approach and batch notifications, while explained as logistics, can leave people uncertain about whether they have been left out or are simply waiting.

Selection is another point of scrutiny. The government said beneficiaries were drawn from the National Social Register and verified national identity records, based on need and spread across the six geopolitical zones irrespective of religion, ethnicity or political affiliation. It stressed that individuals cannot apply or arrange to be included, which may frustrate those who feel they qualify but are not on the register, Fraud is also a risk. Programmes like this tend to attract scammers who prey on anxious applicants, which explains the strong warnings against paying anyone for inclusion or faster payment.

What’s Being Said

The government was firm that the process cannot be influenced. “No one can add you to the list or speed up your payment. Anyone who offers to do so for a fee is a fraudster,” the FAQ stated, It said accepting the offer, receiving the money and responding to programme text messages are all free. Those selected must accept the offer through the USSD code in their message before the money is credited to their mobile wallets. It also clarified that the N50,000 is a grant, not a loan, and beneficiaries are not required to repay it, Beneficiaries were cautioned against sharing their personal identification numbers, one-time passwords or Bank Verification Numbers with anyone claiming to facilitate their payments.

What’s Next

More beneficiaries are expected to be contacted as payments roll out in phases. Nigerians awaiting a notification can check their status through their payment provider’s USSD code rather than relying on third parties, Attention will turn to how many households are eventually reached, whether further phases are announced, and whether the government publishes more detail on the scale of the programme.

Bottom Line

A missing text message does not mean exclusion, but with only a limited number of households supported at a time, many will not be selected for now, and the government’s message is to check status through official channels and never pay anyone for a place on the list.