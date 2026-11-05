Key Points

Girls’ school enrolment in Borno increased from approximately 200,000 in 2022 to 580,000 in 2026, according to the AGILE Project.

The project has constructed 55 new schools, exceeding its initial target of 50.

Educational facilities in 392 existing schools have been rehabilitated.

About 42,720 girls have benefited from the project’s conditional cash transfer programme.

Insecurity and difficult terrain remain major challenges to reaching vulnerable communities.

Main Story

The Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE) Project says it has increased girls’ school enrolment in Borno State from approximately 200,000 in 2022 to 580,000 in 2026, highlighting the impact of interventions aimed at improving access to education for young girls.

The Project Coordinator of Borno AGILE, Mr Ibrahim Baba, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Maiduguri.

Baba attributed the increase to initiatives designed to remove barriers to girls’ education, improve school infrastructure and encourage more girls to enrol and remain in school.

He explained that the project had constructed 55 new schools across the state, surpassing its original target of 50. The newly constructed facilities comprise 35 junior secondary schools and 20 senior secondary schools.

According to him, the project is also constructing mega schools with 48 classrooms at five locations across Borno to accommodate more students and expand access to learning facilities.

Beyond building new schools, Baba said AGILE had rehabilitated educational infrastructure in 392 existing schools out of its target of 400.

The rehabilitation programme covers classrooms, toilets, administrative blocks, science laboratories, perimeter fencing and water facilities to provide students with safer and more conducive learning environments.

He said the project had also introduced conditional cash transfers to encourage vulnerable girls, particularly those from internally displaced families, to enrol in school and complete their education.

Under the arrangement, beneficiaries are required to enrol and remain in school through junior secondary education, receiving financial incentives at different stages of their academic journey.

Baba disclosed that the project had so far captured 42,720 beneficiaries against its overall target of 900,000. He added that 35,000 girls were recently enrolled under the third cohort of the programme.

The Issues

Despite the reported improvement in enrolment, access to education remains a challenge in some parts of Borno, particularly communities affected by insecurity and difficult geographical conditions.

Years of conflict and displacement have disrupted educational activities in several communities, leaving many children, especially girls, vulnerable to dropping out of school.

For families struggling with economic hardship and displacement, the cost of keeping children in school can also create additional barriers.

The AGILE Project’s combination of infrastructure development and financial support seeks to address some of these challenges by making education more accessible and affordable for vulnerable households.

However, reaching remote communities remains difficult, particularly in southern Borno, where insecurity and challenging terrain have affected project implementation.

What’s Being Said

Baba acknowledged the difficulties associated with implementing the programme across the state but said the project had continued operations in accessible areas of Borno’s 27 local government areas.

He noted that despite the security challenges, the project had not recorded any casualties among its personnel.

The coordinator also disclosed that Borno had utilised approximately 80 per cent of its allocated project funds, indicating progress in the implementation of planned activities.

What’s Next

The AGILE Project is expected to continue expanding educational opportunities for girls through school construction, rehabilitation and financial support for vulnerable beneficiaries.

With its implementation scheduled to end in July 2028, the project has more time to work towards its target of reaching 900,000 beneficiaries.

The ongoing construction of mega schools and rehabilitation of existing facilities are also expected to increase learning capacity and improve the availability of essential educational infrastructure across the state.

Bottom Line

The reported increase in girls’ school enrolment from 200,000 to 580,000 represents a significant development in Borno’s efforts to expand access to education.

However, sustaining the progress will require more than increasing enrolment figures. Ensuring that girls remain in school, complete their education and have access to quality learning opportunities will be equally important, particularly in communities affected by insecurity, displacement and poverty.