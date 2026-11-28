By Boluwatife Oshadiya | November 29, 2026

Key Points

CBN Governor Olayemi Cardoso says Nigeria is targeting $1.5 billion in monthly diaspora remittances by the end of the first half of 2027

Cardoso says Nigeria has achieved its previous $1 billion monthly remittance target following reforms to formalise foreign exchange transactions

CBN plans to introduce interbank repurchase agreement and overnight indexed swap markets in the first quarter of 2027

Main Story

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is targeting $1.5 billion in monthly diaspora remittances by the end of the first half of 2027, Governor Olayemi Cardoso has announced.

Cardoso disclosed the target on Friday at the 2026 Annual Bankers Dinner organised by the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) in Lagos. He said Nigeria had already achieved its previous target of $1 billion in monthly remittance inflows, following reforms aimed at improving transparency and expanding formal foreign exchange channels.

The governor credited licensed International Money Transfer Operators with investing in technology, improving transparency and expanding formal remittance services, particularly across Asia. He said the reforms had supported business planning, investor confidence, international payment obligations and the movement of diaspora funds through official channels.

Cardoso also said the naira had appreciated by approximately six per cent over the past year, while daily foreign exchange market turnover had sometimes exceeded $1 billion. He added that daily fixed-income market turnover averaged ₦1.5 trillion, supported by a tradable benchmark yield curve extending to 10 years.

On market development, he said the CBN planned to introduce interbank repurchase agreement and overnight indexed swap markets in the first quarter of 2027. The Nigeria Overnight Financing Rate would also serve as a pricing benchmark to improve transparency and support more sophisticated lending and risk-management products.

Cardoso said the CBN would continue to prioritise price stability, market liquidity and orderly exchange-rate discovery, rather than target a particular naira exchange rate. He added that the bank remained prepared to deploy external reserves when necessary to address disorderly market conditions and temporary shocks.

What’s Being Said

Cardoso said the foreign exchange reforms had moved Nigeria away from an opaque multiple exchange-rate system towards a more transparent, market-driven framework.

The supplied report does not contain a direct quotation from the governor or an independent industry response. These should be obtained before publication if the newsroom requires verbatim stakeholder comments.

What’s Next

The CBN plans to introduce interbank repurchase agreement and overnight indexed swap markets in the first quarter of 2027

The apex bank is targeting monthly diaspora remittance inflows of $1.5 billion by the end of the first half of 2027

Banks are expected to accelerate adoption of the Nigeria Overnight Financing Rate, particularly in loan pricing and interest-rate risk management

The Bottom Line:

Nigeria’s next remittance target will test whether foreign exchange reforms can translate into sustained growth in formal diaspora inflows. Achieving $1.5 billion monthly will depend not only on the CBN’s policy framework but also on the efficiency, accessibility and competitiveness of formal remittance channels.