Japan to release 45 days of oil reserves as Middle East crisis deepens

KEY POINTS

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi announced that Japan will begin releasing national oil reserves as early as Monday to combat soaring fuel prices.

The move comes as the Strait of Hormuz blockade effectively stops crude oil tankers, threatening Japan’s energy security.

Japan will release 15 days of private-sector reserves followed by 30 days of government-held oil, totaling a 45-day supply buffer.

Average retail gasoline prices in Japan have hit 161.8 yen ($1.02) per liter, with experts predicting a further 20-yen jump next week.

MAIN STORY

Japan is taking emergency steps to protect its economy from the escalating conflict in the Middle East. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi confirmed on Wednesday that the government will tap into its strategic oil stockpiles starting next week.

Because Japan relies so heavily on Middle Eastern crude, the current inability of tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz has created a high risk of supply shortages by the end of March.

Under this emergency plan, the government will first release 15 days’ worth of reserves held by private companies. Once that is exhausted, it will dip into the state-owned reserves for another 30 days. Interestingly, Japan has decided to act immediately on its own, without waiting for a coordinated decision from the International Energy Agency (IEA). Takaichi told reporters at her office that the country’s unique vulnerability meant the government could not afford to wait while supply lines are being cut off.

The impact is already being felt at the pump. The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry reported that gasoline prices have risen for four weeks straight, crossing the 160-yen mark for the first time in three months. The Oil Information Center warns that refineries are already hiking wholesale prices in response to the global surge. If the blockade continues, drivers could see prices spike by an additional 20 yen per liter by next week.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Japan relies heavily on Middle Eastern oil and is therefore particularly vulnerable,” said Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi .

. Public broadcaster NHK reported that the situation has “effectively prevented crude oil tankers from passing” through the critical Hormuz corridor.

reported that the situation has “effectively prevented crude oil tankers from passing” through the critical Hormuz corridor. The Oil Information Center noted that refineries are already raising wholesale prices as they brace for a “further 20-yen” climb in retail costs.

WHAT’S NEXT

Monday Rollout: The first barrels of private-sector oil will hit the Japanese market to stabilize supply levels at refineries.

The first barrels of private-sector oil will hit the Japanese market to stabilize supply levels at refineries. Refinery Monitoring: The Ministry of Economy will monitor wholesale price hikes to ensure that the reserve release actually reaches consumers at the pump.

The Ministry of Economy will monitor wholesale price hikes to ensure that the reserve release actually reaches consumers at the pump. Diplomatic Pressure: Japan is expected to work with international partners to seek a maritime solution to the Hormuz blockade to restore regular tanker traffic.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that Japan is hitting the “emergency button” on its energy supply. By releasing 45 days of oil, Prime Minister Takaichi is trying to prevent a domestic price explosion before the end of the month. However, with gasoline already at a three-month high and tankers still stuck in the Middle East, Japanese households are facing one of the most expensive weeks at the pump in recent history.