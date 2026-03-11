Iran declares all allied ships “legitimate targets” in Hormuz

KEY POINTS

• Iran’s military command has officially declared all oil cargo and vessels linked to the U.S., Israel, and their partners as “legitimate targets” in the Strait of Hormuz.

• A military spokesman warned that Iran will not allow “even a litre of oil” to pass for the benefit of hostile nations.

• Tehran has issued a stark warning to the West to expect oil prices to hit $200 per barrel if regional security is not restored.

• The threat comes as the U.S. Navy reports destroying 16 Iranian mine-laying vessels in a preemptive strike near the chokepoint.

MAIN STORY

The war between the United States, Israel, and Iran reached a critical flashpoint on Wednesday as Tehran’s unified military command, the Khatam-al Anbiya Central Headquarters, vowed to completely choke off global energy supplies passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Describing the waterway as a “fire” ignited by the West, Iranian officials warned that they would target any ship or cargo intended for the U.S. or its allies.

The military spokesman directly challenged President Donald Trump’s efforts to keep energy costs stable, asserting that the “artificially low” prices would soon be a thing of the past. “Expect a price of $200 per barrel,” the spokesman said, linking the cost of energy directly to the “insecurity” he blamed on U.S. and Israeli military actions.

This rhetoric has sent shockwaves through global markets, with Brent crude briefly surging past $100 earlier this week before settling near $90 following news of a massive IEA reserve release.

On the ground and at sea, the situation is increasingly kinetic. The U.S. Pentagon confirmed that it destroyed 16 Iranian boats on Tuesday that were allegedly preparing to lay mines in the Strait.

Despite these preemptive strikes, maritime security agencies reported that three more commercial vessels were struck by “unknown projectiles” today, bringing the total number of ships hit since the start of the conflict to 14.

WHAT’S NEXT

• IEA Action: Energy officials from 32 countries are meeting today to finalize the release of 182 million barrels from emergency reserves—the largest in history—to counter Tehran’s price threats.

• Military Escalation: U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth indicated that today would see the “most intense” strikes on Iranian infrastructure to date, aiming to degrade Tehran’s remaining missile and naval capabilities.

• Global Crunch: Analysts warn that if the Strait remains closed for more than 30 days, the $200 price target could become a reality as global inventories are exhausted.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that Iran is using the world’s most important “oil tap” as a weapon of war. While the U.S. military is working to keep the Strait physically clear of mines, Tehran’s latest “legitimate target” declaration means that no commercial insurer or shipping line is likely to risk the transit, effectively keeping the tap closed and the global economy on edge.