JAMB Sets Firm February 26 Deadline For 2026 UTME Registration — No Extension Will Be Granted

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has reaffirmed that registration for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) will end on Thursday, February 26, 2026, leaving candidates with only 17 days to complete the process. The examination authority also stressed that the closing date is final and will not be extended under any circumstance.

In a weekly bulletin issued on Monday, JAMB expressed concern over the slow pace of registrations at several accredited centres across the country, even though the five-week registration period has been active for some time.

JAMB warned that it will not tolerate the habitual practice of many applicants who defer registration until the final days and subsequently petition for an extension of the deadline. “This recurring pattern, where candidates deliberately wait until the last minute and later agitate for an extension, will not be entertained,” the Board warned.

Board Flags Misleading Advice

The exams regulator also accused certain individuals, including examination cheats and self-styled tutorial centre operators, of intentionally misleading prospective candidates to postpone their registration. JAMB said these tactics are calculated to create pressure on the Board for a registration window extension, which then makes it easy for groups of candidates to mob registration centres — a scenario it linked to increased opportunities for malpractice.

JAMB emphasised that its planning for the 2026 UTME cycle took these deceptive strategies into account, reinforcing that there will be no shift in the closing date. The Board said the directive is intended to protect genuine and law-abiding candidates from being misled by misinformation.

Registration Timeline Still Fixed

JAMB reiterated that the UTME registration began on Monday, January 26, 2026, and was always scheduled to run for five weeks — a timeline that remains unchanged. So far, the Board revealed that about one million candidates have expressed interest in sitting the UTME, while many others have already purchased their ePINs and are expected to complete their registration promptly.

Operational Constraints Rule Out Extension

The examination body pointed out that extending the registration period would be impracticable, noting that its calendar is tightly coordinated with other national examination bodies. According to the Board, altering the deadline would disrupt this operational harmony and infringe on timelines earmarked for other scheduled exams.

In conclusion, JAMB urged candidates to avoid procrastination, register ahead of time, and ignore rumours or claims suggesting that the registration deadline might be extended.