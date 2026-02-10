How To Register For JAMB UTME 2026: Full Step-By-Step Guide, Fees, And Deadline

Prospective candidates seeking admission into Nigerian tertiary institutions through the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) must complete their registration through a process coordinated by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB). The registration exercise follows a structured procedure involving NIN verification, profile creation, e-PIN purchase, and biometric capture at approved centres nationwide.

JAMB has confirmed that registration for the 2026 UTME commenced on January 26, 2026, and will officially close on February 28, 2026. Applicants are advised to complete all required steps early to avoid last-minute issues, as late registration will not be entertained.

Overview of the 2026 UTME Registration Process

To successfully register for the 2026 UTME, candidates must first generate a JAMB profile code by linking their National Identification Number (NIN) to the JAMB system. This is followed by the purchase of an electronic Personal Identification Number (e-PIN) and physical completion of registration at an accredited Computer-Based Test (CBT) centre.

The total cost of registration varies depending on whether a candidate opts to sit for the optional mock examination.

Step-by-Step Guide to Registering for JAMB UTME 2026

1. Obtain and Verify Your National Identification Number (NIN)

All candidates must possess a valid NIN before initiating UTME registration. It is essential that the personal details attached to the NIN—such as full name and date of birth—are accurate, as JAMB will automatically retrieve these details during profile creation. Any discrepancy may lead to complications later in the admission process.

2. Generate Your JAMB Profile Code

Candidates are required to generate a unique profile code by sending an SMS from a personal phone number. To do this, type “NIN”, followed by a space and your 11-digit NIN number, then send it to 55019 or 66019.

Example: NIN 12345678901

The phone number used must be unique to the candidate, as it will be permanently tied to the JAMB profile.

3. Purchase the JAMB e-PIN

Once the profile code is generated, candidates must purchase the UTME e-PIN. This can be done through several channels, including commercial banks, authorised POS agents, mobile payment platforms such as OPay, and approved online portals, including the JAMB website.

4. Proceed to an Accredited CBT Centre

Registration must be completed physically at a JAMB-accredited CBT centre. Candidates are required to present their profile code, e-PIN, valid email address, and other personal details at the centre. Online or self-registration is not permitted.

5. Biometric Capture and Subject Selection

At the CBT centre, candidates will undergo biometric capturing, including fingerprint verification. They will also select their preferred institutions, courses of study, and four UTME subjects. It is important that subject combinations align strictly with the chosen course, as incorrect combinations may affect admission eligibility.

6. Review and Confirm All Information

Before final submission, candidates are advised to carefully review all entered details. Errors in names, dates of birth, institutions, or subject choices can be difficult—and sometimes impossible—to correct after registration has been finalised.

7. Print Your JAMB Registration Slip

Upon successful completion of registration, candidates will be issued a printed registration slip. This document serves as proof of registration and contains key details such as examination number and centre information. Candidates should keep it safe.

Registration Fees and Important Deadlines

For the 2026 UTME, JAMB has maintained a tiered fee structure based on examination options:

UTME without mock examination: ₦7,200

₦7,200 UTME with mock examination: ₦8,700

₦8,700 Direct Entry (DE): ₦5,700

The registration window closes on February 28, 2026, and no extensions have been announced.

JAMB has reiterated that each candidate must use a unique phone number and email address throughout the registration process. These details will be required for future communications, result checking, and admission processing. Sharing or reusing contact details may lead to disqualification or access issues. Candidates are encouraged to complete their registration early and ensure all information provided is accurate to avoid unnecessary complications during the admission cycle.