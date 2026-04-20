JAMB releases over 1.2 million UTME results for April 17–18

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | April 19, 2026

Key Points

JAMB releases 1.26 million UTME results for April 17–18 candidates

Total released results now reach 1.89 million after earlier batch

Candidates instructed to check results via SMS channels only

Main Story

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the results of candidates who sat for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) on Friday, April 17, and Saturday, April 18.

In a statement issued on Sunday by its spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, the board confirmed that 1,264,940 results from the two examination days are now available for candidates to access.

This latest release follows an earlier batch of 632,752 results from candidates who wrote the examination on Thursday, April 16, bringing the total number of released results so far to 1,897,692.

The board reiterated that the results released to date cover the first three days of the nationwide UTME exercise, which is conducted across accredited computer-based test (CBT) centres.

Candidates have been advised to check their results using the official SMS channels by sending “UTMERESULT” to 55019 or 66019 using the same phone number used during registration.

JAMB has increasingly relied on SMS-based result checking to reduce website congestion and improve access reliability, especially during peak periods when millions of candidates attempt to access their scores simultaneously.

The UTME remains Nigeria’s primary gateway into tertiary institutions, with performance in the examination playing a critical role in university admissions alongside post-UTME screenings conducted by individual institutions.

What’s Being Said

“The results of candidates who sat the examination on Friday, 17 April and Saturday, 18 April 2026 have now been released,” said Fabian Benjamin, Spokesperson, JAMB.

“This brings the total number of results released so far to 1,897,692,” he added.

What’s Next

JAMB is expected to release additional batches of results as the examination continues nationwide

Post-UTME screening announcements from universities are likely to follow in the coming weeks

The board may issue further updates on withheld or flagged results after internal reviews

The Bottom Line: The steady release of UTME results signals operational efficiency by JAMB, but attention will now shift to admission thresholds and institutional screenings, which ultimately determine candidates’ access to tertiary education in Nigeria.