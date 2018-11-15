Jamal Khashoggi Murder: Prosecutors Push for Death Penalty of 5 Suspected Culprits

Saudi prosecutors said Thursday they would seek the death penalty for five people allegedly involved in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

A total of 11 people were charged, the Saudi Public Prosecutor’s office said, adding that the five people facing capital punishment were directly involved in “ordering and executing the crime.”

It also shared details of the journalist’s murder, saying Khashoggi was killed following “a fight and a quarrel” at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. He was tied up and injected with an overdose of a sedative that killed him, then his body was chopped up and given to a local collaborator, the prosecutor said.

The Saudi Public Prosecutor’s office added that former Saudi deputy intelligence chief, Ahmed al-Assiri, ordered a mission to force Khashoggi to go back to Saudi Arabia and formed a team of 15 people.

They were divided into three groups, the the prosecutor said: a negotiation team, an intelligence team and a logistical team.