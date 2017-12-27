IT/TELECOMS JOB | Globacom Massive Nationwide Recruitment of Retail Experience Centre Officers

Globacom Limited is Africa’s fastest growing telecommunications company with over twenty-five million subscribers and subsidiaries in the Republic of Benin, Ghana and other African countries. In its quest to further strengthen its operations and consolidate its market leadership position, the Company desires to engage highly competent, talented and self-motivated individuals for the vacant position below:
Job Title: Retail Experience Centre Officer
Locations: Aba, Abakaliki, Abeokuta, Abuja, Ado-Ekiti, Ago-Iwoye, Akure, Awka, Asaba, Bauchi, Benin, Bonny Island, Calabar, Dutse, Enugu, Gboko, Gombe, Gusau, Ikpoba Hill, Ilorin, Jalingo, Jimeta, Jos, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Lafia, Lagos, Lokoja, Makurdi, Minna, Nsukka, Ogoja, Onitsha, Oshogbo, Owerri, Oyo, Port Harcourt, Sango-Ota, Sapele, Seme, Sokoto, Suleja, Umuahia, Uyo, Warri, Yenogoa, Zaria.
Job Description
- Are you a young, charming, confident and intelligent person who is interested in building a career in a Retail Sales and Customer Services outlet? Then, this opportunity is for you.
Qualifications/Requirements
- Minimum of Bachelor’s Degree.
- Must have completed the National Youth Service.
- Not more than 30 years of age.
- Must be personable and amiable with charming personality and good communication skills
- Ability to speak the local language of the location applied for will be an added advantage.
Test Centres
- Shortlisted candidates would need to sit for an Aptitude Test, which would be held in these Test Centres:- Abuja, Jos, Port Harcourt, Benin, Kaduna, Enugu, Ibadan, Lagos.
- A token may be considered as transport allowance for shortlisted candidates coming from outside the test location only.
Application Closing Date
18th December, 2017.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s with scanned passport photograph, stating: preferred job location, preferred Test Centre to:experience.centre792@gmail.com
Note
- Only candidates who meet the above mentioned criteria need apply.
- Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.