IT/TELECOM JOB | SAP Nigeria Graduate Skills for Africa Programme 2018

Applications are invited for:

Title: SAP Skills for Africa Programme 2018

Requisition ID: 186215

Location: Lagos

Work Area: Consulting and Professional Services

Expected Travel: 0 – 10%

Career Status: Graduate

Employment Type: Regular Full Time

Date: July 2018 – October 2018 – Training Period

Job Segment: SAP, ERP, Intern, Consulting, Technology, Entry Level

Objective & Mission

The objective & mission of the Skills for Africa programme is to contribute to sustainable workplaces for the next generation of local talent in the region. We achieve this by training & certifying young graduate students in the world’s most powerful software suite. Our aim is to help them to have the opportunity for a regional or global career.

SAP Skills for Africa Programme invests in the future workforce and delivers a comprehensive program which combines technical and soft skill elements over a set period of time. At the end of the program and upon successful graduation the trainees become certified SAP consultants, with a guaranteed job placement within the SAP Ecosystem.

Requirements

What we require from a candidate:

Candidates must be a Nigerian National and currently residing in Nigeria

Candidates must not be in full time employment

Age limit – 27 years

Candidate must have proof of NYSC completion or exemption

Candidates must be educated to at least Bachelor level in a field of IT or Finance – a combination of IT modules with Finance degrees will be advantageous – Masters degrees are preferred

Candidates will preferably have graduated within the last three years with a Second Class Upper or First Class pass– proof of this will be requested

Candidates will preferably have a keen interest in starting an SAP-related career involving travel

The course will be delivered in English so a good grasp of both written and spoken English is essential

Candidates must possess good problem-solving capabilities, presentation skills and a general understanding of Microsoft Office and IT

The programme is based in Lagos and is non-residential. If you are based outside of Lagos please make provisions for your accommodation during the training period

Internship opportunity post programme will be non-residential and based in Lagos

Diversity Commitment:

To harness the power of innovation, SAP invests in the development of its diverse employees. We aspire to leverage the qualities and appreciate the unique competencies that each person brings to the company.

Benefits

What the programme offers you and what you will get from us:

Three month full time SAP training programme at no cost to you

Hands-on simulated project exercises throughout the programme

Official Associate Level SAP Certification

Possibility of an internship in the SAP ecosystem after training, based on performance

Application Closing Date

Not Specified.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should APPLY