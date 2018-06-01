IT/TELECOM JOB | SAP Nigeria Graduate Skills for Africa Programme 2018

SAP started in 1972 as a team of five colleagues with a desire to do something new. Together, they changed enterprise software and reinvented how business was done. Today, as a market leader in enterprise application software, we remain true to our roots. That’s why we engineer solutions to fuel innovation, foster equality and spread opportunity for our employees and customers across borders and cultures.
Applications are invited for:
Title: SAP Skills for Africa Programme 2018
Requisition ID: 186215
Location: Lagos
Work Area: Consulting and Professional Services
Expected Travel: 0 – 10%
Career Status: Graduate
Employment Type: Regular Full Time
Date: July 2018 – October 2018 – Training Period
Objective & Mission
- The objective & mission of the Skills for Africa programme is to contribute to sustainable workplaces for the next generation of local talent in the region. We achieve this by training & certifying young graduate students in the world’s most powerful software suite. Our aim is to help them to have the opportunity for a regional or global career.
- SAP Skills for Africa Programme invests in the future workforce and delivers a comprehensive program which combines technical and soft skill elements over a set period of time. At the end of the program and upon successful graduation the trainees become certified SAP consultants, with a guaranteed job placement within the SAP Ecosystem.
Requirements
What we require from a candidate:
- Candidates must be a Nigerian National and currently residing in Nigeria
- Candidates must not be in full time employment
- Age limit – 27 years
- Candidate must have proof of NYSC completion or exemption
- Candidates must be educated to at least Bachelor level in a field of IT or Finance – a combination of IT modules with Finance degrees will be advantageous – Masters degrees are preferred
- Candidates will preferably have graduated within the last three years with a Second Class Upper or First Class pass– proof of this will be requested
- Candidates will preferably have a keen interest in starting an SAP-related career involving travel
- The course will be delivered in English so a good grasp of both written and spoken English is essential
- Candidates must possess good problem-solving capabilities, presentation skills and a general understanding of Microsoft Office and IT
- The programme is based in Lagos and is non-residential. If you are based outside of Lagos please make provisions for your accommodation during the training period
- Internship opportunity post programme will be non-residential and based in Lagos
Diversity Commitment:
- To harness the power of innovation, SAP invests in the development of its diverse employees. We aspire to leverage the qualities and appreciate the unique competencies that each person brings to the company.
Benefits
What the programme offers you and what you will get from us:
- Three month full time SAP training programme at no cost to you
- Hands-on simulated project exercises throughout the programme
- Official Associate Level SAP Certification
- Possibility of an internship in the SAP ecosystem after training, based on performance
- Success is what you make it. At SAP, we help you make it your own. A career at SAP can open many doors for you. If you’re searching for a company that’s dedicated to your ideas and individual growth, recognizes you for your unique contributions, fills you with a strong sense of purpose, and provides a fun, flexible and inclusive work environment – apply now.
Application Closing Date
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should APPLY