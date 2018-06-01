RETAIL JOB | Digital Marketing Executive at Supermart.ng

RETAIL JOB | Digital Marketing Executive at Supermart.ng

By Lolade .O
- June 1, 2018
- in JOBS, RETAIL
37
Comments Off on RETAIL JOB | Digital Marketing Executive at Supermart.ng

Supermart.ng, Nigeria’s leading online supermarket. If you desire to work in a fast paced environment, and experience rapid personal and career growth while making a tremendous impact in society, then this might be the company for you. We offer a truly entrepreneurial experience in a fast paced, yet structured environment, work within a proudly Nigerian company built by young, talented and dynamic entrepreneurs. We operate a structured yet fun and easy-going work environment and also a management trainee and in-house entrepreneurial mentor-ship program.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Digital Marketing Executive

Location: Victoria Island, Lagos
Job Type: Full Time

Job Description

  • Lead the planning and execution of the digital marketing strategies to promote Supermart services to customers.
  • Plan, organize and manage all e-mail campaigns, events, social media pages and relevant creative content per the marketing calendar to drive traffic and increase conversions on the website.
  • Manage online customer acquisition and retention programs including SEO, email, affiliate, and graphics and social marketing.
  • Investigate, recommend and implement new enhancements that can increase revenue, brand awareness and improve overall customer experience by analyzing the results of ongoing efforts.
  • Interview and recruit new staff and onboard them.
  • Responsible for meeting or exceeding marketing revenue targets and developing plans to make up for any shortfalls in revenue
  • Use Google Analytics and other business tracking tools to make strategic and tactical recommendations
  • Benchmark, measure and analyze results of online and offline marketing initiatives such as e-mail campaigns, events, promotions, SEO marketing, affiliate program and future online marketing initiatives.
  • Cooperate with the web developers to make necessary changes in the website if necessary
  • Perform keyword research in coordination with Supermart business objectives to optimize existing content and uncover new opportunities
  • Provide SEO analysis and recommendations in coordination with elements and structure of websites and web pages
  • Provide recommendations and execute/manage strategies for content development in coordination with SEO goals – general and keyword specific
  • Help to create and support marketing content to socialize and use for social media purposes (e.g. customer videos briefs, customer case studies, blog posts, posts from analysts and customers)

Qualifications

  • Bachelor degree, preferably but not necessarily in Marketing
  • 1-3 years working in SEO, Social Media Marketing and basic Graphics Design in a data-driven marketing team.

Additional Information:

  • Ability to take a project, break it down into deliverables and due dates, assign responsibility to team members and follow through till the project is delivered on time
  • Proven SEO/SEM experience managing PPC campaigns across Google, Yahoo and Bing.
  • Solid understanding of performance marketing, conversion, and online customer acquisition
  • Proven experience with website analytics tools (e.g, Google Analytics, NetInsight, Omniture, WebTrends, Google Adwords, Keyword Planner, Search Console).
  • Working knowledge of HTML, CSS, and JavaScript development and constraints.
  • Proficiency in Graphics Designing, MS Excel, PowerPoint, and Word.
  • Experience in generating and executing on marketing ideas.
  • Understanding of our target audience and how to reach them
  • Understanding of Lagos marketing terrain ((Press, Communities, Events & Conferences, Social Media, etc.)

Application Closing Date
Not Specified.

Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should APPLY

Facebook Comments

You may also like

REAL ESTATE & CONSTRUCTION JOB | Julius Berger Nigeria Plc Fresh Job Recruitment (10 Positions)

Julius Berger Nigeria Plc (Julius Berger) is a