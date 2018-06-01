RETAIL JOB | Digital Marketing Executive at Supermart.ng

Supermart.ng, Nigeria’s leading online supermarket. If you desire to work in a fast paced environment, and experience rapid personal and career growth while making a tremendous impact in society, then this might be the company for you. We offer a truly entrepreneurial experience in a fast paced, yet structured environment, work within a proudly Nigerian company built by young, talented and dynamic entrepreneurs. We operate a structured yet fun and easy-going work environment and also a management trainee and in-house entrepreneurial mentor-ship program.
Job Title: Digital Marketing Executive
Location: Victoria Island, Lagos
Job Type: Full Time
Job Description
- Lead the planning and execution of the digital marketing strategies to promote Supermart services to customers.
- Plan, organize and manage all e-mail campaigns, events, social media pages and relevant creative content per the marketing calendar to drive traffic and increase conversions on the website.
- Manage online customer acquisition and retention programs including SEO, email, affiliate, and graphics and social marketing.
- Investigate, recommend and implement new enhancements that can increase revenue, brand awareness and improve overall customer experience by analyzing the results of ongoing efforts.
- Interview and recruit new staff and onboard them.
- Responsible for meeting or exceeding marketing revenue targets and developing plans to make up for any shortfalls in revenue
- Use Google Analytics and other business tracking tools to make strategic and tactical recommendations
- Benchmark, measure and analyze results of online and offline marketing initiatives such as e-mail campaigns, events, promotions, SEO marketing, affiliate program and future online marketing initiatives.
- Cooperate with the web developers to make necessary changes in the website if necessary
- Perform keyword research in coordination with Supermart business objectives to optimize existing content and uncover new opportunities
- Provide SEO analysis and recommendations in coordination with elements and structure of websites and web pages
- Provide recommendations and execute/manage strategies for content development in coordination with SEO goals – general and keyword specific
- Help to create and support marketing content to socialize and use for social media purposes (e.g. customer videos briefs, customer case studies, blog posts, posts from analysts and customers)
Qualifications
- Bachelor degree, preferably but not necessarily in Marketing
- 1-3 years working in SEO, Social Media Marketing and basic Graphics Design in a data-driven marketing team.
Additional Information:
- Ability to take a project, break it down into deliverables and due dates, assign responsibility to team members and follow through till the project is delivered on time
- Proven SEO/SEM experience managing PPC campaigns across Google, Yahoo and Bing.
- Solid understanding of performance marketing, conversion, and online customer acquisition
- Proven experience with website analytics tools (e.g, Google Analytics, NetInsight, Omniture, WebTrends, Google Adwords, Keyword Planner, Search Console).
- Working knowledge of HTML, CSS, and JavaScript development and constraints.
- Proficiency in Graphics Designing, MS Excel, PowerPoint, and Word.
- Experience in generating and executing on marketing ideas.
- Understanding of our target audience and how to reach them
- Understanding of Lagos marketing terrain ((Press, Communities, Events & Conferences, Social Media, etc.)
Application Closing Date
Not Specified.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should APPLY