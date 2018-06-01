RETAIL JOB | Digital Marketing Executive at Supermart.ng

Supermart.ng, Nigeria’s leading online supermarket. If you desire to work in a fast paced environment, and experience rapid personal and career growth while making a tremendous impact in society, then this might be the company for you. We offer a truly entrepreneurial experience in a fast paced, yet structured environment, work within a proudly Nigerian company built by young, talented and dynamic entrepreneurs. We operate a structured yet fun and easy-going work environment and also a management trainee and in-house entrepreneurial mentor-ship program.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Digital Marketing Executive

Location: Victoria Island, Lagos

Job Type: Full Time

Job Description

Lead the planning and execution of the digital marketing strategies to promote Supermart services to customers.

Plan, organize and manage all e-mail campaigns, events, social media pages and relevant creative content per the marketing calendar to drive traffic and increase conversions on the website.

Manage online customer acquisition and retention programs including SEO, email, affiliate, and graphics and social marketing.

Investigate, recommend and implement new enhancements that can increase revenue, brand awareness and improve overall customer experience by analyzing the results of ongoing efforts.

Interview and recruit new staff and onboard them.

Responsible for meeting or exceeding marketing revenue targets and developing plans to make up for any shortfalls in revenue

Use Google Analytics and other business tracking tools to make strategic and tactical recommendations

Benchmark, measure and analyze results of online and offline marketing initiatives such as e-mail campaigns, events, promotions, SEO marketing, affiliate program and future online marketing initiatives.

Cooperate with the web developers to make necessary changes in the website if necessary

Perform keyword research in coordination with Supermart business objectives to optimize existing content and uncover new opportunities

Provide SEO analysis and recommendations in coordination with elements and structure of websites and web pages

Provide recommendations and execute/manage strategies for content development in coordination with SEO goals – general and keyword specific

Help to create and support marketing content to socialize and use for social media purposes (e.g. customer videos briefs, customer case studies, blog posts, posts from analysts and customers)

Qualifications

Bachelor degree, preferably but not necessarily in Marketing

1-3 years working in SEO, Social Media Marketing and basic Graphics Design in a data-driven marketing team.

Additional Information:

Ability to take a project, break it down into deliverables and due dates, assign responsibility to team members and follow through till the project is delivered on time

Proven SEO/SEM experience managing PPC campaigns across Google, Yahoo and Bing.

Solid understanding of performance marketing, conversion, and online customer acquisition

Proven experience with website analytics tools (e.g, Google Analytics, NetInsight, Omniture, WebTrends, Google Adwords, Keyword Planner, Search Console).

Working knowledge of HTML, CSS, and JavaScript development and constraints.

Proficiency in Graphics Designing, MS Excel, PowerPoint, and Word.

Experience in generating and executing on marketing ideas.

Understanding of our target audience and how to reach them

Understanding of Lagos marketing terrain ((Press, Communities, Events & Conferences, Social Media, etc.)

Application Closing Date

Not Specified.

Method of Application

