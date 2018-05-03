IT/TELECOM JOB | Graduate Liaison Officer (GLO) at Benet I.T Solutions – Nationwide

Benet I.T Solutions (a subsidiary of Benet Communications Nigeria®) is a trusted, registered Information and Communication Technology Services Provider in Nigeria that specializes on a low-cost Web & I.T. Solutions such as Web design, Web hosting, Domain name registration, Application development, School Portals, Recruitment / Employment Portals, Corporate Professional ICT Training, Event Live Streaming Setup, Seminars and Consultancy Services.

Our operations over the past 7 years are trusted by Individuals, Government Agencies, Non-Governmental Organizations, Corporate / Business Firms, Schools as well as Religious bodies.

We are currently seeking for smart, hardworking and articulate persons to fill the position below:

Job Title: Graduate Liaison Officer (GLO)

Location: Nationwide



Key Responsibilities

To properly communicate with educational institutions in their locality, specifically Nursery, Primary and Secondary Schools for the deployment of School Management Information Systems (MIS) needed to simplify school day to day activities

To seamlessly provide answers to bulging questions on every aspect of the MIS application

To guide and render effective training on the use and complete setting up of the application using prepared documentation/manual

To effectively liaise and report directly to the company Head of Operations, on field trips, outcomes, observations and other general requirements

Qualifications /Requirements

B.Sc or HND in any discipline

Not more than 35 years old

Minimum 2nd Class Lower for Degree holders or Lower Credit for HND holders

Excellent planning and team management skills, demonstrating mature confidence and integrity

Assertiveness and proven ability to influence authorities and management

Excellent oral and written communication skills

Stress tolerant

Excellent interpersonal skills

Good report writing and documentation skill

Should be proactive.

Note: Basic I.T knowledge and compliance will be an added advantage.

Remuneration

Attractive



Application Closing Date

30th April, 2018.



Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should forward their CV’s only in (.pdf) format to:career@benet.com.ng Using the job title as the subject of the mail.

Note: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for further screening and assessment.