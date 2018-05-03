BUSINESS & ECONOMY JOB | Graduate Direct Sales Associates at Fifth Quadrant Performance Limited

By Lolade .O
- May 3, 2018
Fifth Quadrant Performance Limited – Our client, a financial institution based in Lagos State, is recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Direct Sales Associate

Location: Lagos

Qualifications

  • B.Sc/HND in relevant discipline
  • Must have completed NYSC or have an exemption letter
  • 0-3 years work experience.

Skill Requirements:

  • Excellent communication skills
  • Ability to close sales
  • Passionate about sales and Persistent
  • Problem solving skills
  • Good analytical skills

Salary

  • N720,0000 per Annum/N60,000 per Month ( Fixed Salary)
  • Commission is earned on each sales made.

Benefits:

  • Health Insurance.

Application Closing Date
18th April, 2018.

How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their Applications and CV’s to:recruitment@5thquadrant.net

Note: Interviews will commence as soon as we start receiving CV’s.

