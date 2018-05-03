BUSINESS & ECONOMY JOB | Graduate Direct Sales Associates at Fifth Quadrant Performance Limited

Fifth Quadrant Performance Limited – Our client, a financial institution based in Lagos State, is recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Direct Sales Associate
Location: Lagos
Qualifications
- B.Sc/HND in relevant discipline
- Must have completed NYSC or have an exemption letter
- 0-3 years work experience.
Skill Requirements:
- Excellent communication skills
- Ability to close sales
- Passionate about sales and Persistent
- Problem solving skills
- Good analytical skills
Salary
- N720,0000 per Annum/N60,000 per Month ( Fixed Salary)
- Commission is earned on each sales made.
Benefits:
- Health Insurance.
Application Closing Date
18th April, 2018.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified candidates should send their Applications and CV’s to:recruitment@5thquadrant.net
Note: Interviews will commence as soon as we start receiving CV’s.