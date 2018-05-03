BUSINESS & ECONOMY JOB | Graduate Recruitment Analyst at GVA Partners

GVA Partners is a business advisory and market intelligence services firm. Our objectives are to assist organizations to achieve their growth aspirations by providing market intelligence, strategy blueprint, IT solution delivery expertise and business operation improvement capabilities.

We are recruiting to fill the position of:

Job Title: Recruitment Analyst

Location: Lagos



Job Functions

Determines applicant requirements by studying job description and job qualifications.

Attracts applicants by placing job advertisements; contacting recruiters, using newsgroups and job sites.

Determines applicant qualifications by interviewing applicants; analyzing responses; verifying references; comparing qualifications to job requirements.

Evaluates applicants by discussing job requirements and applicant qualifications with managers; interviewing applicants on consistent set of qualifications.

The successful candidate(s) will be responsible sourcing, recruiting and screening applicants for a variety of technical positions.

He/She will be responsible for creating and posting of job descriptions.

Requirements

A HND in Computer Science or a related field

0 – 1 year relevant experience.

Application Closing Date

27th April, 2018.



How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s in MS Word format to:contact@gvapartners.com with “Recruitment Analyst” as the subject of the mail.