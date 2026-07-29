Iran threatens to block Hormuz transit over compensation plan

Key points

Iran has threatened to deny passage through the Strait of Hormuz to vessels whose owners accept compensation from its frozen assets.

The warning follows U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposal to compensate affected ships using Iranian funds.

Tehran says the damage resulted from insecurity caused by U.S. military actions.

Iran says restrictions on shipping through the strategic waterway remain in place.

Main story

Iran has threatened to deny passage through the Strait of Hormuz to vessels whose owners accept compensation from the country’s frozen assets, escalating tensions over maritime security in the Gulf.

The warning was issued by the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, Iran’s main military command, which said ships belonging to countries or companies that accepted such compensation would be barred from transiting the strategic waterway.

The threat followed remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump that vessels damaged by Iran in the Gulf would be compensated using Iran’s frozen funds.

Responding to the proposal, a spokesman for the military headquarters rejected the plan, arguing that the vessels were damaged because of insecurity created by U.S. military operations.

He also claimed that the affected ships had used an illegal and unsafe shipping route south of the Strait of Hormuz.

The spokesman said Iran’s armed forces would prevent vessels owned by countries or companies that accepted the proposed compensation from passing through the strait.

According to Iran’s state broadcaster, IRIB, the country has maintained tighter restrictions on maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz since Feb. 28 following joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iranian territory.

Iran said the restrictions include denying safe passage to vessels linked to the United States and Israel.

The issues

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most important oil shipping routes, and any disruption to maritime traffic could heighten geopolitical tensions and affect global energy markets.

What’s being said

“Iran’s armed forces would deny passage to vessels whose owners accepted the compensation.” — Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters spokesman.

Bottom line

Iran’s latest warning adds another layer of uncertainty to Gulf shipping, raising concerns over the security of one of the world’s most strategically important maritime corridors.