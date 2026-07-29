Iran, Oman, Saudi step up Hormuz security cooperation

Key points

Iran, Oman and Saudi Arabia have agreed to strengthen diplomatic cooperation on the security of the Strait of Hormuz.

The agreement followed separate talks between Iran’s foreign minister and his Omani and Saudi counterparts.

Iran and Oman also discussed measures to ensure safe navigation through the strategic waterway.

The diplomatic engagements come after recent military exchanges between Iran and the United States.

Main story

Iran, Oman and Saudi Arabia have agreed to intensify diplomatic engagement and cooperation to safeguard the security of the Strait of Hormuz amid renewed concerns over regional stability.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry said the agreement was reached during separate telephone conversations between Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and his Omani and Saudi counterparts, Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi and Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

According to the ministry, the three ministers stressed the need for closer cooperation and coordinated diplomatic efforts to promote regional stability and strengthen security along the strategic maritime corridor.

The discussions followed bilateral talks held in Tehran between Iranian and Omani officials on measures to ensure safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said both sides exchanged views on mechanisms for managing maritime traffic while respecting the sovereign rights of coastal states.

The diplomatic contacts come after recent military exchanges between Iran and the United States, during which both countries carried out strikes against each other’s targets before tensions subsided.

The issues

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical global energy shipping route, making cooperation among Gulf states essential to maintaining maritime security, protecting commercial shipping and reducing the risk of wider regional conflict.

What’s being said

“The ministers emphasised the importance of closer cooperation and coordinated diplomatic efforts to promote regional stability and strengthen security in the strategic waterway.” — Iran’s Foreign Ministry.

Bottom line

The renewed diplomatic engagement among Iran, Oman and Saudi Arabia signals a regional effort to preserve stability and secure one of the world’s most important maritime trade routes despite recent geopolitical tensions.