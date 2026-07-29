US, Saudi launch joint strikes on Iran-linked targets in Iraq

Key points

The US military says it intercepted a “surprise attack” by Iran targeting American forces.

US and Saudi Arabian forces later carried out joint strikes against Iran-aligned targets in Iraq.

Iran-backed Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) say several of their bases were hit, with casualties reported.

The escalation comes amid renewed diplomatic engagement between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Main story

Tensions in the Middle East escalated on Tuesday after the United States said it intercepted what it described as a “surprise attack” by Iran targeting American forces in the region before launching joint military strikes with Saudi Arabia against Iran-aligned targets in Iraq.

According to US Central Command (CENTCOM), the attempted attack marked a fresh escalation following several days of relative calm and came about a day after President Donald Trump announced that the United States had halted strikes on Iran.

Hours later, CENTCOM said American and Saudi Arabian forces conducted coordinated strikes against what it described as Iran-aligned terrorist targets in Iraq.

The involvement of Saudi Arabia is significant, as the kingdom has largely avoided direct military participation in the recent confrontation between the United States, Israel and Iran.

The Iran-backed Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), an Iraqi militia, said several of its bases across Iraq were targeted in the operation.

The group said “a number of” its members were killed and wounded but did not provide specific casualty figures.

The military developments coincided with a meeting at the White House between President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu described the meeting as “one of the best conversations” the two leaders had held, saying they discussed Iran and broader regional security issues.

The issues

The latest military exchanges threaten to unravel recent efforts to ease tensions in the Middle East. Saudi Arabia’s participation in the strikes could also signal a shift in regional security dynamics, while raising concerns about a wider confrontation involving Iran and its allied groups.

What’s being said

“The US military intercepted a ‘surprise attack’ on its forces by Iran.” — US Central Command (CENTCOM).

Bottom line

The coordinated US-Saudi strikes and Iran’s attempted attack on American forces mark a sharp escalation in regional tensions, increasing uncertainty over the security situation in the Middle East.