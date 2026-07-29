Fintiri targets September completion for Adamawa projects

Key points

Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri says major projects will be completed and inaugurated before the end of his tenure.

The Jimeta Ultra Modern Shopping Complex and State Zoo are expected to be completed by September.

The shopping complex is expected to boost commerce, create jobs and attract investment.

The zoo rehabilitation aims to strengthen tourism and recreational activities in the state.

Main story

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to completing and inaugurating people-oriented projects before the end of his tenure, saying the investments are designed to improve livelihoods and stimulate economic growth.

Fintiri gave the assurance after inspecting the ongoing construction of the Jimeta Ultra Modern Shopping Complex and the rehabilitation of the State Zoo in Jimeta.

He said the inspection formed part of the government’s routine monitoring to ensure contractors adhered to approved specifications and delivered value for public funds.

The governor expressed satisfaction with the pace and quality of work, stating that both projects remained on schedule for completion by the end of September.

According to him, the facilities will soon be opened to the public, providing improved opportunities for business, leisure and recreation.

Fintiri described the shopping complex as “one of the best in Northern Nigeria,” saying it would provide traders with a modern, safe and conducive environment for business while creating jobs, attracting investment and supporting the state’s economy.

Reflecting on the remaining months of his administration, the governor said his government would continue delivering projects that have a direct impact on residents.

He said, “We will continue to execute and inaugurate quality projects until the last day of this administration. Our goal is to leave behind a stable and efficient government with enduring infrastructure that will serve the people and provide solid foundation for the next administration.”

The governor added that the rehabilitation of the State Zoo would enhance tourism and recreational activities while supporting businesses that depend on visitor traffic.

Residents and traders in Jimeta expressed optimism that the projects would improve commercial activities, create employment opportunities and enhance the city’s urban landscape.

The issues

The projects form part of the Adamawa State Government’s infrastructure development agenda aimed at improving commercial facilities, expanding recreational infrastructure and stimulating economic activity ahead of the end of the current administration.

What’s being said

“We will continue to execute and inaugurate quality projects until the last day of this administration. Our goal is to leave behind a stable and efficient government with enduring infrastructure that will serve the people and provide solid foundation for the next administration.” — Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri.

Bottom line

With the projects expected to be completed by September, the Adamawa Government is positioning new commercial and recreational infrastructure as part of its legacy of economic and urban development.